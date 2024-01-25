Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Ask the experts: My partner gave me a vibrator for Christmas - it’s a real turn-off

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
What do you do when you don't feel like you're good enough in bed for your partner? Photo / 123RF

What do you do when you don't feel like you're good enough in bed for your partner? Photo / 123RF

Do you have any sex or relationship issues you’d like help with? Send your questions to our experts at questions@nzherald.co.nz

Hi there, I need your help. My partner of 6 years just brought

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle