Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Ask the experts: Throuples advice - I’d like to tell my friends and family but my partner insists we keep it secret

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
There are various degrees of being "out" when it comes to polyamorous relationships. Photo / Getty Images

There are various degrees of being "out" when it comes to polyamorous relationships. Photo / Getty Images

Do you have any sex or relationship issues you’d like help with? Send your questions to our experts at questions@nzherald.co.nz.

My partner and I have been together for years but recently decided to invite

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle