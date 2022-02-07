Voyager 2021 media awards
Lifestyle

Why I opened up my marriage: The truth about (almost) monogamous relationships

10 minutes to read
'Monogamish' is not synonymous with swinging or polyamory. Photo / Brooke Cagle, Unsplash

Daily Telegraph UK
By Lucy Fry

OPINION:

One spring day in 2016, my wife B and I had a life-changing conversation about monogamy. It came halfway through unloading the dishwasher after sharing an amusing mutual appreciation of a particular A-list celeb.

