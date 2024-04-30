An Australian mum was shocked to find a set of scales inside a wooden dollhouse set purchased from Kmart. Photo / TikTok @simonenavybox

An Australian mum was shocked to find a set of scales inside a wooden dollhouse set purchased from Kmart. Photo / TikTok @simonenavybox

When you purchase a dollhouse for your child, you may not expect to find a tiny set of bathroom scales inside - at least one mum didn’t.

Taking to TikTok, Australian mum Simone Navybox shared her shock after finding a set of scales in the $10 Kmart dollhouse set she purchased for her daughter, news.com.au reports.

In the video - which quickly went viral, garnering over 7.9 million views - Navybox showed the six-piece miniature set, stating she wasn’t aware the potentially harmful object was included with the wooden toy.

Holding up the small set of scales for viewers to see, she wrote: “Um, probably not gonna teach my little girl she needs scales in her bathroom Kmart,” adding in the caption: “It went in the bin.”

The video of the product - which is also available in New Zealand stores - quickly had an impact on viewers, with thousands taking to the comment section to share their opinions.

One person wrote, “Literally having a scale in my bathroom ruined my life.” Another added, “Personally, my family never kept a scale, and the only time one was ever in our home [was when] my sister bought it during her first severe battle with her ED [eating disorder].”

The small bathroom scales were included in the six-piece set. Photo / TikTok @simonenavybox

However, others were confused as to why Navybox was outraged. One person wrote, “Can someone explain why this is bad?” Another wrote, “Nothing wrong with a scale, just teach her about it in a healthy way. Change the way we grew up with it to something healthy.”

Others said the item didn’t need to be used as scales, and one noted their child used it as a toilet seat lid. Another said their child pretends it’s a pizza box, and a third said children could use them as baking scales.

Bathroom scales were previously a common item in most Australian and New Zealand homes. However, new research has found they can potentially pose a risk to individuals struggling with eating disorders, as they may result in harmful behaviours or trigger negative emotions.

The Herald has approached Kmart for comment.