The offending shorts, a light denim pair with an adjustable waistband, frayed hem and silver heart details, were spotted in Kmart’s Blenheim outlet and retail for $14. They are currently available on Kmart NZ’s website in sizes one to eight and are categorised as clothing for girls aged 1 to 7.

At the time of writing, the post has attracted more than 1400 likes and more than 540 comments, with many incensed parents complaining the shorts were “inappropriate” and an “unacceptable” length for young children.

“My 7-year-old daughter asked for these and I told her they shouldn’t even be in the kids’ aisle. I completely agree with you,” one mum commented.

A second woman said: “It’s disgusting that they think this is stylish for a toddler!”

“Can I just say that I am so proud that every commenter here thinks this is gross! Thank you for protecting your children!” another weighed in, while a fourth wrote: “$14 for denim underwear? Wtaf [what the actual f***].”

These shorts have incensed parents on Facebook. Photo / Rachael Craven / Kmart & The Warehouse Hacks & Decor NZ

However, several others said they didn’t see a problem with the length, with one mum who had purchased the shorts sharing a photo of how they actually look on a child in real life.

“I’m going against the grain here and have these shorts for my daughter, who is 3. They look nothing like how they hang. They are the exact same shorts shown in the picture above and the same shorts shown in the screenshots in some of these comments. They cover the front and the back as does any other brand of shorts,” she said, alongside a photo of the tag that showed the shorts were bought in a size four.

“Unpopular opinion but I don’t see the problem? Summer gets hot… I reckon they’re cute and anybody of any age should be able to wear as much or as little clothing as they want without judgement,” another woman said.

The Herald approached Kmart for comment but had not received a reply at the time of publishing.

It’s not the first time the retailer has come under fire for children’s shorts. Earlier this month, Australian mum Althea took to TikTok to complain about the lengths of Kmart’s range of girls’ shorts compared to the boys’ offerings, noting the girls’ options were significantly shorter.

“I’m in Kmart getting my daughter some shorts and look at this. Why are they f***ing small?” the 26-year-old asked in the video, which amassed hundreds of thousands of views. “I hate this. Why do we make them this short for girls?”

“I feel the video is not doing justice to just how short these are,” she wrote in the caption. “I ended up going with boys’ cargo shorts [because] her nappy would literally hang out of these!”

The mum told news.com.au the stark difference between the shorts leaves a lot to “unpack” regarding how early girls begin being sexualised.

“A key takeaway for me is that women and girls are sexualised from the moment they enter the world. It’s not just Kmart and these shorts. It’s the crop tops, it’s the ‘cheeky’ cut swimwear,” she told the outlet.

Althea’s video prompted a similar response to the post on the Facebook group, with many parents expressing their outrage at the lack of what they consider appropriate short options for their young daughters.

“It is distressing actually. It’s a problem that runs far deeper than short shorts. It’s the fact that young girls’ clothes are always decorated with the hunted animals. Unicorns, rabbits,” Althea said.

“Then the boys’ clothes are the hunter dinosaurs, lions, etc; perpetuating the idea that girls and women are helpless and weak, and boys and men are aggressive and strong.”

“Frustrated” by the lack of longer, more practical options that provide “sun protection”, Althea said she eventually purchased a pair of shorts from the boys’ section for her daughter.

Earlier this year, Australian mum Simone Navybox went viral on TikTok after sharing her shock at finding a set of scales in the $10 dollhouse she purchased for her daughter from Kmart.

In her video, which garnered several million views, Navybox showed the six-piece miniature set and the tiny scales for viewers to see, writing: “Um, probably not gonna teach my little girl she needs scales in her bathroom, Kmart. It went in the bin.”

The video of the product, which was also available in New Zealand stores, quickly had an impact on viewers, with thousands taking to the comment section to share their opinions.

“Literally having a scale in my bathroom ruined my life,” one said.