Kmart Westgate is to be developed in Maki St on a greenfields site never built on before. It will rise opposite the Westgate Lifestyle Centre anchored by Harvey Norman, Briscoes and Rebel Sport.
About 240 staff will be employed at the new store.
Wider aisles, bold graphics and extended product ranges are planned for the shop, whose owner’s mantra is “dropping prices again to make life a little easier”.
Mark Gunton, chairman of New Zealand Retail Property Group (NZRPG), which is developing Westgate, said: “The signing of Kmart at Westgate is a milestone achievement that has been years in the making. We have consistently received community feedback asking for a Kmart in Westgate, and we are thrilled to finally deliver on that promise.
“Westgate Town Centre has evolved into one of New Zealand’s premier retail destinations hosting major retailers like Costco, Bunnings, Mitre 10, and Pak’nSave. The addition of Kmart helps solidify Westgate’s status as a leading retail hub.”
NZRPG general manager Campbell Barbour said the new Kmart would be a “compelling offer”.
It would complement New Zealand’s largest Asian supermarket, Foodie, which is 3200 sq m.
Westgate’s traffic problems concern Gunton too. Two years ago, he went to court against Auckland Transport and Auckland Council, arguing the authorities had not delivered on agreed roading networks in the ever-expanding hub.
But Westgate Town Centre, Westgate Properties and NZRPG management failed to have claims upheld in Justice Gerard van Bohemen’s High Court at Auckland decision in 2022.
Kmart’s expansion announcement today arrives in tough economic times.
Retail spending has been ”bleak” lately: electronic card spending for June fell 0.6% ($40 million) and 0.1% ($5.7m) for retail and core retail (excluding motor vehicles and fuel) industries when compared with May, Stats NZ said in July. It said on August 30 that retail sales had continued to decline in the past three months.
Kmart is owned by ASX-listed Wesfarmers, which also owns Bunnings in New Zealand.
The company appears to be bucking the retail downturn because on August 29, Wesfarmers announced its full-year result to June 30, 2024.
It pushed revenue up 1.5% to A$44.2b and net profit after tax up 3.7% to A$2.6b.
Kmart enjoyed “significant earnings growth”, appealing to customers with its lowest-price positioning, it said. Sales growth was across all product categories: Kmart Group recorded 4.1% total sales growth in 2023-24.
But New Zealand got special mention due to our economic doldrums.
“FY25 will be influenced by cost-of-living pressures affecting customers’ capacity to spend, particularly in New Zealand, as well as increased competitive intensity,” the investor presentation last month said.
Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 24 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.