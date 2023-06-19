Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Westgate loses $87m battle against Auckland Council, Auckland Transport

Anne Gibson
By
9 mins to read
Mark Gunton speaks to the Herald about new developments from the NZ Retail Property Group

An Auckland town centre developer/owner lost his $87 million battle against Auckland Council and Auckland Transport over whether services and funding he claimed were agreed on had been delivered to his ever-expanding multibillion-dollar hub.

Mark

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business