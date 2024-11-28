Advertisement
King Charles and Prince William’s relationship changes amid succession plans, insiders claim

By Joshua Haigh
news.com.au·
3 mins to read
Insiders claim there is tension between King Charles III and Prince William over the potential changing of the guard. Photo / Getty Images

The dynamic between Prince William and King Charles appears to have noticeably shifted over the past few months, it has been claimed.

According to insiders, things have changed since Charles’ cancer battle thrust discussions regarding succession into the limelight.

“The dynamics have shifted,” one source shares in the latest issue of US Weekly.

“Charles has wanted to be the monarch for decades,” adds a second source. “Even though he’s battling cancer, he’s not letting that get in the way of his desire to be successful on the throne or a dynamic leader.”

William, meanwhile, “is preparing behind the scenes for when his ascension happens”, continues the second source. “Like his father, he takes being a success in the royal role very seriously.”

However, the conversations and William’s eagerness to step into the role are claimed to have caused “occasional tension” in recent weeks.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Photo / Getty Images
The source added that William is likely in talks about transitioning titles and responsibilities, as well as the current state of the UK government to ensure “a smooth transition”.

It’s believed succession plans were fast-tracked earlier this year after Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

“The palace sprung into action,” the source told the outlet. “William and his team have agreed on what they will focus on at the start of his reign and funeral plans for his father.”

“For the most part, Charles is doing well,” the source said of the king, but added that there are still “some concerns, and he knows his reign will be up soon.”

Meanwhile, with Christmas approaching, Prince William and Princess Catherine are preparing to make their annual trip to the late Queen Elizabeth’s country estate in Norfolk, England, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on Christmas Eve, according to The New York Post.

The Sussexes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have reportedly yet to receive an invite to Sandringham for the sixth year and will reportedly spend Christmas with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

However, it’s understood the Waleses will reach out to the Sussexes to “wish them a Happy Christmas” in the spirit of the year.

The latest on the royals comes after King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoyed their royal visit to Australia last month.

Last week, Australian senators voted to censure an indigenous colleague who yelled at King Charles during a reception in Parliament House.

The censure of independent Senator Lidia Thorpe is a symbolic gesture that records her colleagues’ disapproval of her conduct during the first visit to Australia by a British monarch in 13 years.

Save

