However, the conversations and William’s eagerness to step into the role are claimed to have caused “occasional tension” in recent weeks.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Photo / Getty Images

The source added that William is likely in talks about transitioning titles and responsibilities, as well as the current state of the UK government to ensure “a smooth transition”.

It’s believed succession plans were fast-tracked earlier this year after Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

“The palace sprung into action,” the source told the outlet. “William and his team have agreed on what they will focus on at the start of his reign and funeral plans for his father.”

“For the most part, Charles is doing well,” the source said of the king, but added that there are still “some concerns, and he knows his reign will be up soon.”

Meanwhile, with Christmas approaching, Prince William and Princess Catherine are preparing to make their annual trip to the late Queen Elizabeth’s country estate in Norfolk, England, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on Christmas Eve, according to The New York Post.

The Sussexes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have reportedly yet to receive an invite to Sandringham for the sixth year and will reportedly spend Christmas with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

However, it’s understood the Waleses will reach out to the Sussexes to “wish them a Happy Christmas” in the spirit of the year.

The latest on the royals comes after King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoyed their royal visit to Australia last month.

Last week, Australian senators voted to censure an indigenous colleague who yelled at King Charles during a reception in Parliament House.

The censure of independent Senator Lidia Thorpe is a symbolic gesture that records her colleagues’ disapproval of her conduct during the first visit to Australia by a British monarch in 13 years.