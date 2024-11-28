Insiders claim there is tension between King Charles III and Prince William over the potential changing of the guard. Photo / Getty Images
The dynamic between Prince William and King Charles appears to have noticeably shifted over the past few months, it has been claimed.
According to insiders, things have changed since Charles’ cancer battle thrust discussions regarding succession into the limelight.
“The dynamics have shifted,” one source shares in the latest issue of US Weekly.
“Charles has wanted to be the monarch for decades,” adds a second source. “Even though he’s battling cancer, he’s not letting that get in the way of his desire to be successful on the throne or a dynamic leader.”
William, meanwhile, “is preparing behind the scenes for when his ascension happens”, continues the second source. “Like his father, he takes being a success in the royal role very seriously.”
“The palace sprung into action,” the source told the outlet. “William and his team have agreed on what they will focus on at the start of his reign and funeral plans for his father.”
“For the most part, Charles is doing well,” the source said of the king, but added that there are still “some concerns, and he knows his reign will be up soon.”
Meanwhile, with Christmas approaching, Prince William and Princess Catherine are preparing to make their annual trip to the late Queen Elizabeth’s country estate in Norfolk, England, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on Christmas Eve, according to The New York Post.
The Sussexes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have reportedly yet to receive an invite to Sandringham for the sixth year and will reportedly spend Christmas with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.
However, it’s understood the Waleses will reach out to the Sussexes to “wish them a Happy Christmas” in the spirit of the year.