Cibo's 30th anniversary is a testament to owner Jeremy Turner. Photo / Michael Craig

As he prepares for the big birthday, Cibo restaurant owner Jeremy Turner sits down with Spy to dish on Parnell’s famous society hotspot, and explain why has it been popular for three decades.

Cibo, the favourite restaurant of Auckland society classes, turns 30 this month. It’s a testament to owner Jeremy Turner — or, as he prefers, maître d’ — but how does Sherlock Holmes hold the key to Cibo’s success?

If only the hand mirrors that hang on the Florence Broadhurst wallpaper (the designer’s famous ‘plume’ motif) could talk, they would tell of a fair few wild nights, power lunches negotiating major business deals, and of the place where romances sprung to life.

Ever the master of discretion, Turner, 54, won’t name or talk about his local wealthy clientele. Instead, he insists Cibo has something for everyone, and caters to a wide array of customers.

However, in acknowledgement of the restaurant’s anniversary, he generously regales Spy with stories of a few ultra-famous customers on our recent visit to his Parnell restaurant.

Cibo's sought-after courtyard is hot property for the Parnell restaurant.

The place is full of memories. We’re sitting right next to the very table where a gossip columnist infamously ensnared rock god Mick Jagger on a date. Outside is where another major star, songstress Mariah Carey, entertained two tables of 10, and famously was lifted down the stairs from the carpark by her security. Actors John Cho and Michael C Hall, supermodels Elle MacPherson and Tyra Banks and our own Lorde have all enjoyed the hospitality for which Turner and his team are famous and faultless in delivering. The Eagles’ Glenn Frey enjoyed himself so much he gave staff tickets to his concert.

Spy was there 30 years ago when the now Parnell institution first opened, inside the Axis building, with its hidden-away St Georges Bay Rd address and in-demand courtyard.

Way back then, the Parnell hospitality scene was in high gear, and the who’s-who of town flocked down the road to enjoy the latest dining experience.

“We were the new kids down the valley,” laughs Turner.

His restaurant has long outlasted many of the others to become a local institution, and it’s a now pilgrimage for many of the well-heeled crowd, who cross the city from their comfortable homes in Herne Bay.

Parnell has powerful people and high rollers too of course. Cibo’s landlord is billionaire Sir Michael Friedlander, and across the road is construction tycoon Ted Manson’s expansive family business compound.

When Cibo opened, the iconic Saatchi & Saatchi building on The Strand and its surrounds held several advertising and PR agencies that guaranteed an interesting lunch crowd. Merchant bankers, property developers, corporate highflyers, fashion and interior designers and pretty much the whole of the rich list dine or have dined at Cibo.

“We now get a lot of tech people and don’t forget media, you guys love it here too,” says Turner.

Paul Henry and Diane Forman and former PM Sir John and Lady Bronagh Key are known regulars. The late Sir Paul Holmes enjoyed Cibo, as did the late Dame Rosie Horton.

The chefs at Cibo begin at 8am preparing the restaurant’s famous array of proteins for service to start from 11.30am. Photo / Michael Craig

The Cibo clientele are going into their fourth decade with Turner; three generations, with their children and now grandchildren dining. “A few of our regulars’ children have had their first job as waiters on staff,” Turner reveals proudly.

Staff are the heart of the restaurant. Cibo started with 14 employees in 1994, and now has a staff of 20. Chefs begin at 8am preparing the restaurant’s famous array of proteins for service to start from 11.30am.

Eight years into the business, Turner found his darling wife Christina; she took his heart and he introduced her to the hospitality world. They married in 2002.

Along with Christina, Shazza Cooper has been running the back of house for well over a decade. Brad Sullivan and Dan Holt have both been front of house with Turner for more than 13 years.

Jeremy Turner with GM Brad Sullivan at Cibo. Photo / Michael Craig

Turner and his team faultlessly welcome guests by name and a gesture that sprinkles pink fairy dust over them ensuring they have a night to remember.

“I teach all staff the Sherlock Holmes secret — observe everything and then deliver,” he divulges.

“We can tell if customers want fabulous, super fabulous, crazy or just want a quiet dining experience and seat them accordingly.

“If someone moves their water glass to the left, we arrange their cutlery to suit.

Turner has regulars who, for 30 years, have the same table booked weekly at the same time.

Such loyalty has seen him do 21sts and all the other major birthday milestones, engagements and weddings.

One of the biggest table cheques Turner can recall was $35,000. He says off-season a wedding can cost $20,000, in-season $30,000, but he draws a line in guessing what some of the other private parties have cost.

The restaurant has hosted major milestones like birthdays, engagements and weddings. Photo / Michael Craig

What about scandals at Cibo? While he has a twinkle in his eye, he won’t go there, pointing out Spy’s own past behaviour in the early days and that things have happened on Valentine’s Day that would raise eyebrows.

The bar beside the kitchen has always drawn its own regulars for a light meal and cocktail (their martini is still in demand as it was 30 years ago) and yes, when the diners have gone, the party can often continue; dancing on the bar and tables has been allowed, but not past 1am, he says firmly.

The party continues for Cibo on Friday 21 this month and due to demand, a second night on Saturday.

His team are, in their own words “fizzing with anticipation” and offering a six-course degustation menu, pink champagne, Cru Bordeaux, live entertainment drag queens, Dick Johnson on the decks, saxophonist Andrew Isdale and songstress Ella Monnery, accomplished vocal, for what’s shaping up to be “fabulousness, shenanigans and then some”.