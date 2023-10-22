Lorde was spotted by a fan in New York City taking the subway along with all the everyday commuters. Photo / X

Kiwis have a reputation for being laid back so it may come as no surprise to learn beloved New Zealand singer Lorde has been spotted doing a very normal person thing.

Currently in New York City, it seems the Royals singer isn’t using private cars or even Ubers to get around but rather the subway system.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan of the 26-year-old star spotted her looking very casual as she took the subway along with everyday commuters.

Seen sitting by herself in a pair of jeans and a T-shirt, Lorde was carrying a canvas tote bag and didn’t appear upset that she had been recognised as she took a smiley selfie with the excited fan.

Lorde is known for having a relaxed approach to fame, despite shooting to global stardom at 16. She has remained relatively private about her life, rarely showing up at Hollywood events and keeping her social media presence small.

She currently has two posts on her Instagram which has over 10 million followers and mainly communicates with fans through a newsletter system which they have to sign up to.

Last month she shared a lengthy message with her fans revealing she is experiencing “heartbreak” and is going through a time of growth.

“I’m different but the same. I ache all the time, I forget why and then remember,” she explained.

“I’m not trying to hide from the pain, and I understand now that pain isn’t something to hide from, that there’s actually great beauty in moving with it. But sometimes, I’m sick of being with myself.”

It sparked theories she has split with her music executive boyfriend Justin Warren, 42, however, neither Warren nor Lorde have explicitly confirmed their break up.