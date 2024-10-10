Some, including Neill and comedian Dai Henwood, have chosen to share their diagnoses months or even years after the fact, balancing the need for privacy in their own lives with calls to their fellow Kiwis to take their health seriously.
Neill, Henwood and entertainment legends the Topp Twins have all drawn on their experiences with different forms of the disease to write and publish memoirs; Dames Jools and Lynda’s book was recognised at the 2024 Aotearoa New Zealand Book Industry Awards this year.
Here are 10 high-profile Kiwis who have used their platform to raise awareness of cancer and share what they’ve learned from their experiences so far.
They became Kiwi television staples with their show The Topp Twins, playing characters Camp Mother, Camp Leader, Ken and Ken, which led to a feature film and TV spinoffs; they were made Dame Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to entertainment.
In an exclusive interview with TVNZ’s Sunday, the sisters shared that Jools was first to be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 at the age of 48 - and that her cancer had returned in 2021, when beloved sister Lynda was also diagnosed with the disease.
Neill has now been in remission for 2 years, telling the podcast Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time last month, “If this had happened to me 20 years ago, I wouldn’t be around to talk to you. I go in [for treatment] once a month now. But it used to be three times a month and it’s down to once a month now.”
“I’m in remission and working as you see. And I couldn’t be more glad about that,” he said from Vancouver, where he was shooting new Netflix series Untamed.
He’s also recently starred in Australian drama series The Twelve. When he isn’t busy with acting projects, he’s tending his Central Otago winery Two Paddocks.
The actor’s family has been in the wines and spirits industry ever since they arrived in Aotearoa in 1861, though he’s the first to actually grow wine since establishing his vineyard in 1993.
“It’s been a very rewarding thing for me to be part of such a young industry, and I think we’ve done wonderful things in Central Otago,” he said.
Dai Henwood
Comedian of 7 Days fame and Lego Masters host Dai Henwood was diagnosed with cancer in his bowel and liver in April 2020. But it wasn’t until January 2023 that he made his diagnosis public, adding that it had spread to his lungs.
“Almost three years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer,” he wrote on social media at the time.
Henwood told the Herald last year, “I’m blessed that I’ve been able to help out quite a few people who are in a similar situation to me ... I just feel so blessed that so many beautiful New Zealanders have seen my comedy and supported me through what is a very hard journey.”
He’s since written a book, Life of Dai, with close friend Jaquie Brown, and recently released a three-part documentary Live and Let Dai on ThreeNow. The doco shows viewers the harrowing reality of coming to terms with a stage 4 cancer diagnosis, interspersed with footage from his live comedy gigs. Henwood writes himself a goodbye letter, undergoes a departure ceremony in Japan, and concludes by telling viewers that “the joy of living is all that remains”.
“I don’t know how this is gonna work out, but it’s gonna work out.”
“I do want to be clear, we are fortunate to have picked this up early enough to give us the best odds of getting rid of it, thanks to the breast screening programme. I reiterate how important it is that our breast screening programmes … can make sure more people are screened in time to save lives.
“Wāhine mā, please book in your mammograms.”
In September, Davidson thanked supporters for the “overwhelming and beautiful aroha that you all keep sending through to my whānau and I”.
“Sitting around [Marama Davidson’s] kitchen table today planning the world our communities and mokopuna deserve - and how critical her wellbeing and genuine recovery is to everything we believe and must practice,” she wrote.
“Basically, it was really bloody lovely to give this boss a hug today - three days after her most recent chemo infusion - and remind her how excited we are to get her back when she’s through her recovery.”
His advice to others going through cancer or other health issues was, “First thing, we don’t choose the things that happen to us, but we can choose how we respond. Second thing, focus on the things you can control.”
Latta is undergoing chemotherapy for another two months “and then we’ll see where we’re up to”, he said.
“One of the good things about cancer, is you don’t need to worry about cancer, because you’ve already got it. I don’t have to worry about getting cancer, I just have to worry about dying from cancer.”
At the time, she told listeners, “Unfortunately for me, they found something this time a bit more serious than last time in the other breast: a grade three tumour and also in the lymph node as well. Luckily a scan has shown it hasn’t travelled anywhere else in my body. So for that I’m very, very grateful indeed ... very pleased this has been caught early enough to be treated.”
She underwent chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery, amid a difficult year following an endometriosis diagnosis, the death of her brother, and separating from her first husband.
She underwent genetic testing after her second diagnosis, which showed she had the BRCA2 gene, increasing her risk of getting ovarian cancer. Subritzky had her ovaries and fallopian tubes surgically removed in April 2023.
“Out of the blue, I suddenly started worrying about things that aren’t in my control. I try not to dwell on problems if I can, but there’s no doubt that I’ve changed hugely as a person as a result of my experiences,” she shared.
On her doctor’s recommendation, she started taking mood stabilisers alongside looking after her physical health.
“I’m in my mid-fifties and next birthday I’ll probably have to start saying I’m in my ‘late fifties.’ It got me thinking about how I want to spend the rest of my life. And I don’t want to spend it worrying,” she told the magazine.
“The way I see it, the treatment has dealt with the cancer, but I must do my part when it comes to keeping myself healthy.”
She underwent five months of chemotherapy, announcing in July 2021 that she was in complete remission following her treatment.
Stott told the Herald in 2022 amid her return to the field that during her treatment “I’d go for a walk around the block and my heart rate would be at 160 and I’d be pretty tired. Going from being an athlete to hardly being able to walk around the block was pretty hard. After I finished treatment the next three months were hard mentally but I just had to be patient.”
Through it all, she was constantly looking ahead to the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup. “It was huge. What more motivation do you need than a home World Cup in 2023?”
She recalled experiencing pain in her legs, back and stomach, which she put down to the stress of working long hours in her role as a member of Parliament. It was colleague Ayesha Verrall who urged her to see a doctor.
“I’ve told a few folks by now, and often the question is, ‘is there anything I can do?’. My answer now is yes. Please, please, please - encourage your sisters, your mothers, your daughters, your friends - please #SmearYourMea - it may save your life - and we need you right here.”
She told Woman’s Day in June 2022, “It’s been a tough year - I can’t lie about that. But the journey I’ve been forced to go on has also been an incredible gift ... I feel like I’ve been through a bit of a rebirth and a reset.”
“Before the cancer, rugby used to kind of rule my life - everything revolved around it. When I wouldn’t make a team or played a bad game, it would eat me up. Now everything is different. I’m just so happy to be here.”
He’s now an ambassador for the Sarcoma Foundation, aiming to help raise awareness of the rare cancer.