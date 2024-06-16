The Green Party will soon address a personal and sensitive issue at Parliament.

It’s understood the issue doesn’t relate to the Darleen Tana investigation.

The Greens have faced challenges this year including Golriz Ghahraman’s resignation, Fa’anānā Efeso Collins’ death and Julie Anne Genter’s outburst in the House.

Media have been advised the party will conduct the press conference from Parliament at midday, which the Herald will livestream at the top of this article.

It’s unclear what the subject will be but it’s understood the matter does not relate to the current investigation into allegations of migrant exploitation against a business owned by MP Darleen Tana’s husband, who denied the claims.

The development would likely add to what has been a trying start to the year for the Greens.

Tana’s suspension for the course of the investigation has hung over the party for months. Inquiries began in mid-March.

Last month, it was revealed the investigation, led by barrister Rachel Burt, had used up $43,000 of Parliamentary Service funding available to the Greens’ leaders’ office.

The party told the Herald on Friday there had been no further cost incurred, however, the spokesman couldn’t provide any information about when the investigation would conclude.

Experienced MP Julie Anne Genter is also set to face Parliament’s Privileges Committee for yelling in the face of a National minister in the House in early May.

She subsequently apologised and accepted she needed help de-escalating confrontations following additional allegations from two Wellington business owners who claim they were confronted by the Rongotai MP.

The party at the time said Genter would receive both personal and professional support amid an internal disciplinary process.

Asked what cost the party had covered for the professional support, a party spokesman said Genter had offered to pay for the “de-escalation training” she’d received through the process.

At the beginning of the year, MP Golriz Ghahraman resigned from the party following allegations of shoplifting that she would later plead guilty to in court.

In February, MP and Pasifika leader Fa’anānā Efeso Collins died suddenly, aged 49, during a charity event in downtown Auckland.

Both Swarbrick and Davidson have spoken publicly about how Collins’ passing continued to impact them, their MPs and party staff.

