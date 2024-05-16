Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Julie Anne Genter discusses Parliament confrontation: Green MP says she made a mistake, will receive training

Georgina Campbell
By
5 mins to read
The Green MP for Rongotai, Julie Anne Genter, at her electorate office in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Green MP for Rongotai, Julie Anne Genter, at her electorate office in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Green Rongotai MP Julie Anne Genter has admitted she crossed a line when she yelled in the face of a minister in Parliament and says she will receive de-escalation training to recognise when

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand