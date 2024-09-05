New Zealand psychologist and author Nigel Latta has announced he has six to 12 months left to live after being diagnosed with inoperable, incurable cancer. Video / Nigel Latta

Prominent psychologist Nigel Latta has revealed he has cancer and has up to 12 months left to live, saying “it’s the most traumatic thing I’ve ever been through”.

Latta, a mainstay of New Zealand television and a popular author, published a video of himself talking about his diagnosis on social media this evening.

He went to his GP complaining about feeling full after eating very little and a “really uncomfortable sort of full feeling at the back of my throat”.

Latta’s GP sent him to a gastroenterologist.

“And a nurse came in and she said, ‘right, your specialist will be in with you in a moment to discuss the results and your emergency MRI is booked for this afternoon’.