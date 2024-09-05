Advertisement
Kiwi TV star Nigel Latta reveals terminal cancer diagnosis: Pyschologist has under year to live

New Zealand psychologist and author Nigel Latta has announced he has six to 12 months left to live after being diagnosed with inoperable, incurable cancer. Video / Nigel Latta

Prominent psychologist Nigel Latta has revealed he has cancer and has up to 12 months left to live, saying “it’s the most traumatic thing I’ve ever been through”.

Latta, a mainstay of New Zealand television and a popular author, published a video of himself talking about his diagnosis on social media this evening.

He went to his GP complaining about feeling full after eating very little and a “really uncomfortable sort of full feeling at the back of my throat”.

Latta’s GP sent him to a gastroenterologist.

“And a nurse came in and she said, ‘right, your specialist will be in with you in a moment to discuss the results and your emergency MRI is booked for this afternoon’.

“The second bit made me think - ‘hold on, back up the truck a little, why the emergency MRI?’ Because those are never good.

“The specialist came in and she said there was a large mass that looked like a tumour at the bottom of my stomach. She said it was probably cancer.

“That was not a great moment.”

Latta also said he had been told it was incurable and inoperable, giving him less than 12 months to live.

More to come.





