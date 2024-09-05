Prominent psychologist Nigel Latta has revealed he has cancer and has up to 12 months left to live, saying “it’s the most traumatic thing I’ve ever been through”.
Latta, a mainstay of New Zealand television and a popular author, published a video of himself talking about his diagnosis on social media this evening.
He went to his GP complaining about feeling full after eating very little and a “really uncomfortable sort of full feeling at the back of my throat”.
Latta’s GP sent him to a gastroenterologist.
“And a nurse came in and she said, ‘right, your specialist will be in with you in a moment to discuss the results and your emergency MRI is booked for this afternoon’.