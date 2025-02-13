However, Harry clearly didn’t expect the moment to be caught on camera - and felt it could be a sign of disrespect to his family.

Krystak could be seen gesturing for the Duke to sign the book in the presence of cameramen, to which Harry repeatedly responded: “Not here”.

“Find me later; I’m here all week,” he added.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games at BC Place on February 8, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Photo / Getty Images

It could mark a sign that Harry is still desperately trying to mend fences with his family, especially King Charles III, behind the scenes.

With Harry reportedly looking to make amends with his family after the dramatic fall-out of his explosive memoir, it would make sense if he was applying some distance from the book.

However, there’s also a longstanding royal rule preventing members of the monarchy from signing their autographs, to avoid issues with forgeries or misuse.

This was on full display in 2023, when Princess Catherine made headlines after admitting to schoolchildren at the Chelsea Flower Show in London that she wasn’t “allowed” to sign her name for them, explaining: “I’m not allowed to write my signature, it’s just one of those rules.”

Prince Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 Nation Home Welcome Reception on February 7, 2025 in Vancouver, Canada. Photo / Getty Images

Harry released his tell-all memoir, Spare, in 2023, which led to increased friction in the already strained relationships between the Duke and his father and Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex will be continuing with the Invictus Games solo as his wife, Meghan Markle, flies back to California.

Harry will remain in Canada until the game’s official closing ceremony on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Meghan confirmed she was back at home with their kids with a picture of an array of Invictus-themed sweet treats and gifts for Archie and Lilibet.

“A taste of Canada and the Invictus Games for our little ones,” Markle wrote via Instagram Stories.

Earlier this week the royal couple headed to Whistler, Canada and was cheered by the crowds who showered them with gifts, one of which was a rather controversial present.

At one point Harry was presented with a jar of Vegemite by an Australian fan.

After the games-goer presented Harry with the gift, the pair hugged, which was shortly followed by a hug from Meghan, who filmed the moment on her own phone.