It could mark a sign that Harry is still desperately trying to mend fences with his family, especially King Charles III, behind the scenes.
With Harry reportedly looking to make amends with his family after the dramatic fall-out of his explosive memoir, it would make sense if he was applying some distance from the book.
However, there’s also a longstanding royal rule preventing members of the monarchy from signing their autographs, to avoid issues with forgeries or misuse.
This was on full display in 2023, when Princess Catherine made headlines after admitting to schoolchildren at the Chelsea Flower Show in London that she wasn’t “allowed” to sign her name for them, explaining: “I’m not allowed to write my signature, it’s just one of those rules.”