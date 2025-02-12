Harry and Meghan shared a cheeky on-stage moment at the Invictus Games. Photo / X
Meghan Markle was left in shock on stage at the Invictus Games following a cheeky quip from her husband.
Prince Harry was addressing the crowd during the sporting tournament in Whistler, Canada, this week, following a performance by Canadian singer Michael Buble.
“Thank God Michael Buble sang. Can you imagine bringing Michael Buble out here and he says, ‘You know, I didn’t come here to sing’. I’m like, ‘Well, why are you here?’” Harry joked, as seen in footage posted on X.
The Duke of Sussex went on to thank the injured and sick military service personnel taking part in this year’s Games – and Canada for hosting them – before inviting his wife to join him.
In a video shared on Meghan’s Instagram Stories, Harry was seen reacting with mock outrage as he collected a pair of tiny swimmers, also known as “budgie smugglers” – an exchange which has become something of a tradition between the Duke and Aussie athletes.
“So inappropriate! I love it. Thank you so much,” Harry told them, laughing.
Meghan captioned the video: “And Team Australia, you’ve done it again!”
Meanwhile, during the opening ceremony on Saturday night, Harry spoke passionately to the military community and their families of their strength and courage.
“Over the past decade, I’ve lost count of the times that we’ve heard you tell us that the Invictus Games ‘saved you’,” he told them.
“Respectfully, I disagree. Invictus didn’t save you. You saved yourself.
“It was you who pushed through the doubt and despair. You who summited your own mountain and brought us along with you. It was you who kept going even when you didn’t think you had any more to give. We didn’t do that. You did.”