"I want my father and brother back" ITV releases trailer for interview with Prince Harry. Video / ITV

The Duke of Sussex has said he would “like to get my father back” in a new interview that details other shocking claims about the royal family, according to Prince Harry.

The former senior royal has claimed his family has shown “absolutely no willingness to reconcile” with him since he left Britain for America, despite reports King Charles is set to invite him and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to his May 6 coronation.

The prince has also made more accusations that stories about him were “planted” and leaked to the press.

He also claims the royals secretly break their own “mantra” of “Never complain, never explain” – perhaps best upheld by the late Queen – via leaks to the media.

“There comes a point when silence is betrayal.”



The bombshell comments were made in two separate interviews, with broadcasters ITV and CBS, both of which are set for broadcast on Sunday, ahead of the January 10 publication of his memoir Spare.

Trailers for the sit-downs have been shared to Twitter and in part of his 90-minute ITV chat, filmed in California, Harry tells presenter Tom Bradby: “It never needed to be this way. The leaking, the planting, I want a family – not an institution.

“They feel as though it’s better to keep us, somehow, as the villains. They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.

”I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

In his Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan, the prince shared that his older brother, Prince William, screamed at him during his talks to leave the royal family for a new life in the US with Markle who he shares son Archie, 3, and 19-month-old daughter Lilibet with.

Harry and Meghan revealed their painful experiences in their Netflix docuseries. Photo / Netflix

His interview with American network CBS – which is billing the 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper as ”explosive” - the duke reveals: “Every single time I have tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife.

”The family motto is ‘Never complain, never explain’. But it’s just a motto. It doesn’t really hold. There’s endless (complaining and explaining) through leaks.

”They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent and that correspondent will be spoon-fed information and write the story.

”Then, at the bottom of it, they will say that they have reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

”But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting. So when we are being told for the last six years we can’t put a statement out to protect you, but you do it for the rest of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal.”