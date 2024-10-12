Swimmer Brianna Throssell has shared why she’s getting her Olympic tattoo removed.

An Australian Olympian who took home gold at the Tokyo Games has shared her long journey to remove a “god awful” tattoo she got to commemorate her swimming success.

Swimmer Brianna Throssell urged her 31,000 TikTok fans to closely consider their choice in tattoo parlour after she got inked with the Olympic rings following the 2016 Rio Games, where she also competed.

In a TikTok video, the 28-year-old revealed to her fans how after getting the tattoo upon returning from Rio, she was now beginning the long journey to have her ink removed.

“I loved it [the tattoo] at the time, I thought it was super, super cool. But over time, the black ink ran in the ring and the yellow started to fade,” the world record-setter said on Friday.