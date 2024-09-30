Simone Barclay shows one of her radiation tattoos.

“The tattoos looked like I had a giant blackhead or as though I’d spilt some of my lunch on me. I don’t know how noticeable it would’ve been to other people, but certainly, to my eye, I felt very self-conscious about it. So it was either hide it the whole time or get it dealt with.

“They are certainly a reminder of the actual treatment. I had a double mastectomy, so there’s no getting away from scars. But in terms of the radiation treatment, they are a constant visual reminder and I will be relieved to have them gone. I guess it’s a little bit like drawing a line under it, really, and putting it behind you.

Experts say the tattoos are often an unwelcome reminder of a challenging time for the patient and can cost thousands of dollars to remove. The new charitable initiative will remove the tattoos for free, using a laser to break up the ink into microscopic particles that can be excreted naturally by the body.

Think Again Laser Clinic NZ chief executive Mike Anderson, who founded the new charitable programme, says the removal of tattoos applied during cancer treatment is considered a cosmetic procedure and is not usually publicly funded or covered by health insurance.

He says those who have been through radiation therapy for cancer can often face financial hardship and cannot afford the cost of tattoo removal.

“We know that the cancer treatment journey is both an incredibly stressful and physically exhausting time for thousands of Kiwis each year.

“For many, these tattoos symbolise an emotionally challenging time in their lives that they would rather put behind them.

“The patients we see most frequently requesting radiation tattoo removal are those with breast cancer – which is consistent with the nation having one of the world’s highest rates of this form of the disease,” he says.

“Most of the patients we have seen are between 30 to 50 years old and may have decades left to live – and they don’t want to see a constant reminder every time they look in the mirror.

“This new programme is a tangible step we can take to show our support for this community – including those who are disproportionately affected by cancer such as Māori and Pasifika.

“We want to hear from them when they complete their radiation treatment process either because they enter remission or have moved on to a second-line treatment such as one of the recently funded medicines that are now available.

“At this stage, we can bring them in to have their radiation tattoos removed by our technicians.”

The five-year survival rate for breast cancer is about 87%, up from 81% two decades ago. These improvements are attributed to better early detection through screening programmes, advances in treatments, and improved healthcare access. Disparities still exist, particularly among Maori and Pasifika women, whose survival rates remain lower than other ethnicities.

Anderson says the colour and depth of the tattoo can vary according to the facility where they are applied.

He says a range of factors can make ink harder to remove and while radiation tattoos are small, often they are deeper having been applied with a single needle or use lighter colours – which can increase the number of laser removal treatments needed from five to 10.

“We have seen a range of ink colours and application processes used and while understandably the priority is on ensuring effective treatment, the introduction of national standards for the use of tattoos in cancer treatment would make the removal process significantly easier for patients and professionals.

“There is a misconception that smaller or coloured tattoos are easier to remove, which is not the case.

“Ideally what we would like to see as part of a national standard is the use of a regulated or organic dark ink rather than lighter colours such as pink which are used sometimes,” Anderson says.



