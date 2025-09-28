Calen Morris, Millie Elder-Holmes, Tuhira Wana and Billy Whaanga have been fined by Internal Affairs for promoting online gambling. Montage / Phil Welch.
Four social media influencers and an offshore gambling organisation have been collectively fined $125,000 by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) - the government’s gambling regulator.
And if the influencers don’t start to comply with the law, they may have their social media accounts disabled, the watchdog told the Herald.
In May, Socialite Millie Elder-Holmes became the first New Zealander fined $5,000 for promoting overseas casinos to her social media fans and followers. She paid it, and has now been hit with another $10,000 fine for two more breaches.
That’s because it is illegal for overseas gambling sites to advertise in New Zealand, including on social media.
Three of Elder-Holmes’ fellow content creators, Calen Morris, Billy Whaanga and Tuhira Wana have now also received multiple $5000 fines.
Spinbet has also been fined $60,000 for 12 infringements - Spinbet is an overseas online casino and sports betting platform based on the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao.
Tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands
Lawyer Vicki Scott, Internal Affairs Director of Gambling, told the Herald she had heard anecdotally that offshore casinos were paying some influencers a lot more than what they then have to pay in fines.
“Tens of thousands to the hundreds of thousands. There’s no concrete evidence but if people are willing to incur $5,000 per post, you have to assume people are receiving a fair amount from the casinos.”
DIA has issued 17 warning letters, served 26 cease and desist notices and eight more influencers are under active investigation, she said.
Social media influencer (SMI) complaints – total figures
Scott said the maximum fine for an infringement notice was $5,000 - set by the Gambling Act. But if DIA chose to file a charge at the district court level, a judge would have the discretion to fine that offender $10,000 instead.
“We opt for the $5,000 infringement fine as its cleaner for us and doesn’t clog up the court system,” Scott said. “It is dealt with immediately and faster.”
She said there were further steps which could be taken for serial offenders.
“The $5,000 doesn’t seem like a lot but it can very quickly rack up if influencers continue to post,” she said.
“If we are not getting traction that way and influencers continue to break the law, then we can work with the social media platforms and request they either deactivate their accounts or geo-lock New Zealanders from following them.”
Scott said there would soon be new rules and new legislation to govern online casinos.
Online casino licenses will be issued for three year terms in February 2026, under the new regime.
Where to get help:
The Gambling Helpline, 0800 654 655, 7 days a week. The Gambling Helpline is also available by texting 8006.
Māori Gambling Helpline - 0800 654 656
Vai Lelei Pasifika Gambling Helpline - 0800 654 657
Youth Gambling Helpline “In Ya Face” - 0800 654 659
Gambling Debt Helpline - 0800 654 658
Joseph Los’e is an award winning journalist and joined NZME in 2022 as the Kaupapa Maori Editor. Los’e was chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and before NZME worked for urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira.