Four influencers, including Calen Morris and Millie Elder-Holmes, caught up in $125,000 Government gambling ad crackdown

Joseph Los'e
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Calen Morris, Millie Elder-Holmes, Tuhira Wana and Billy Whaanga have been fined by Internal Affairs for promoting online gambling. Montage / Phil Welch.

Four social media influencers and an offshore gambling organisation have been collectively fined $125,000 by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) - the government’s gambling regulator.

And if the influencers don’t start to comply with the law, they may have their social media accounts disabled, the watchdog told the Herald.

