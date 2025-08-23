“No action has been taken yet.”

Scott added: “24 influencers are either under investigation or on a watchlist. An additional 14 influencers have received formal warnings.”

Elder-Holmes did not respond to the Herald for comment.

Her earlier $5000 fine - the maximum is $10,000 - followed an investigation into an Internal Affairs crackdown on social media influencers who were using their profiles to promote overseas online gambling sites.

It is illegal for overseas gambling sites to advertise in New Zealand.

Millie Elder Holmes has promoted online gambling for overseas casinos.

Elder-Holmes latest posts have also been criticised from followers.

“I mean they are making a point and you are an influencer in New Zealand..no disrespect but I doubt elsewhere. Gambling is very harmful address it,” said hanamoor1998.

its11_11cia added: “ouch. was hoping for some at least accountability considering the harm gaming does in the country you ”sometimes live in" the “i was targeted” excuse is shameful considering you were probably paid quite a lot for your promotion. hope it was worth it."

Millie Elder-Holmes correspondence via social media.

Elder-Holmes replied: “Sorry but I would rather educate our people than wrap them in Cotton wool so they can make informed decisions instead of just pretending that education around a subject isn’t needed. This isn’t the topic of this post so you can scroll on now.”

Some influencers have rejected approaches from offshore gambling sites.

The many sides of social media influencer Paaka Davis. Montage/Paul Slater.

Last week Māori creative content artist Paaka Davis told of rejecting a $50,000 offer to promote online gambling.

Internal Affairs said under Section 16 of the Gambling Act 2003 an infringement fine of $5000 per breach or could be liable on conviction to a fine of up to $10,000. These penalties apply to each instance of illegal advertising, meaning repeated breaches can result in more substantial fines.

“We continue to investigate any breaches under Section 16 of the Act and have taken a number of compliance actions against social media influencers,” Scott said.

“A person advertising overseas gambling to New Zealanders is in breach of Section 16, regardless of whether they reside in New Zealand at the time of making a post.”

Minister Brooke van Velden's Bill will regulate online gambling.

Act deputy leader Brooke van Velden’s Online Gambling Bill will regulate online gambling in New Zealand with fines up to $5 million for unlicensed operators.

Foreign companies are likely to dominate New Zealand’s internet gambling market as the Government auctions 15 online casino licences for the first time, expected to generate up to $200m for the Government.

Online casino licenses would be issued for three years in February 2026, under the new regime.

