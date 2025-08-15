“After two years of pushing social media and live streaming, I was nominated by TikTok as Live Content Creator of the Year. I didn’t think I was going to win, but I was so excited for the experience and I was completely shocked when my name was called out.
“My goal is to continue creating content and branch out into mainstream media. I would love to create media that highlights local communities, history of Aotearoa, while supporting the ongoing reclamation of Te Reo Māori.”
Family keeps him grounded
Davis (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata, Te Aitanga a Mahaki, Te Whānau a Kai, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa), said his whānau keeps him grounded.
He is married to Alex (Ngāti Pākeha) and father of Tanemairanginui, 13, Taika Te Koha, 7 and daughter Ngā Kurakura o Hinenuitepōe, 5.
He is the oldest of four, and was raised by his mum.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s SafeTravel website says New Zealanders heading to Turkey and other countries for medical procedures “should understand the risks”, research the practioneer’s background and indemnity and malpractice insurance if something goes wrong, and get a “specialised insurance policy”.
Davis had the first round - two root canals, two jaw bone grafts, as well as four crowns - in February after he discovered the procedures would cost $40,000 in New Zealand.
He saw an advert on Instagram for the Vera Clinic in Istanbul, Turkey - which specialises in hair grafts but also has a dentistry centre.
“All up for the dental - that includes your hotel and transfers from airport to the clinic and back, costs about $14K plus $2k airfares.
“This was a way better option for me.”
“I chose Vera in the end, because of all the reviews I read, and seeing their certifications and awards. Seeing Nix had gone also helped.
“The $40K was a pipe dream, with raising a family and trying to save for a house.”
