Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Paaka Davis rejects $50k gambling deal on ethics because mana is more important than money

Joseph Los'e
By
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The many sides of social media influencer Paaka Davis. Montage / Paul Slater.

The many sides of social media influencer Paaka Davis. Montage / Paul Slater.

Māori social media personality Paaka Davis turned down a $50,000 offer to promote online gambling stating his mana is more important than money.

With almost 500,000 followers on social media, Davis told the Herald his principles are worth more than cash.

“There have been a lot of opportunities that I

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save