One New Zealand content creator claimed he was offered $500,000 to promote offshore gambling websites and other Māori social media influencers have said they also turned down lucrative offers from negotiators acting on behalf of overseas online overseas.

Scott said the department is currently monitoring 42 influencers.

“We haven’t issued any further infringements.”

Asked about how lucrative the payments influencers could receive, Scott said: “We understand the amounts offered to social media influencers vary, but the payments can be substantial.

“We continue to monitor social media influencers for instances of promoting online gambling.”

Meanwhile, Pātea was launched a day after Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke Van Velden’s Bill to regulate the unregulated overseas online gambling market in New Zealand, passed its first reading in Parliament last week.

Foreign companies are likely to dominate New Zealand’s internet gambling market as the Government auctions 15 online casino licences for the first time.

The move is expected to generate up to $200 million for the Government.

Māori health providers and policy organisations Hāpai te Hauora, Whare Tiaki Hauora, and Tai Pari Mōhio have combined to bring Pātea to market.

“Together, we bring over 60 years of experience across public health, digital innovation, clinical care, and whānau-led service design. Our strength lies in connecting deeply with whānau and communities to co-create culturally grounded, clinically sound and purpose-driven services,” Hapai Te Hauora chief operating officer Jason Alexander told the Herald.

“Pātea is for people who are worried about their own gambling as well as the concerned whānau and friends of people with gambling challenges, who want to find ways to support their loved ones in overcoming the powerful grip that addictive and problem gambling behaviours can have.

Key features include:

Online counselling sessions – Confidential support via video/chat with trained professionals.

24/7 AI Chatbot – Instant answers to questions about gambling harm, at any time.

Self/whānau assessment tool – Interactive module to highlight warning signs and next steps.

Local support links – Easy connections to nearby in-person counsellors and helplines.

Whānau testimonial videos – Real stories for relatability; users can watch and contribute.

Blocking tools directory – Links to software for blocking gambling websites/apps.

Educational content – Articles and info on gambling harm, coping strategies, and prevention.

“The launch of this app is timely as a raft of changes are set to occur, most notably the Online Casino Gambling Bill that the Government introduced,” Alexander said.

“The goal of this Act is for gambling revenue to be brought back into New Zealand under a regulated framework which allows for local oversight, controls and better consumer protections/harm prevention. However, it will also mean that up to 15 online casinos will now be allowed to operate and advertise in New Zealand, increasing the presence and opportunities for gambling.

“Māori are already less likely to seek or access support due to stigma, cultural mismatch, or lack of culturally tailored services. Which is why targeted services like Pātea are necessary.”

