It is illegal for overseas gambling sites to advertise in New Zealand.

DIA will not reveal the names of those it has sent warning letters to, or those who are on its watch list, but confirmed multiple formal warnings were sent out in March and April.

“We have issued nine warning letters and have a further 27 influencers we are monitoring. The Department takes illegal gambling advertising seriously and will take regulatory action where appropriate,” Scott told the Herald.

Advertising overseas gambling in NZ is punishable by a maximum fine of NZ$10,000.

Māori health policy advisors Hapai Te Hauora told the Herald a fine that size is not a sufficient deterrent, given offshore gambling operators reportedly pay up to $5,000 for a single Instagram story.

“The department is committed to reducing gambling harm in New Zealand and urges all social media influencers to use their platforms responsibly,” Scott said.

“We continue to monitor social media influencers for instances of promoting online gambling”

Internal Affairs received 50 complaints over several months about various influencers, including Elder-Holmes, over potential gambling promotions.

Internal Affairs this week received this photo showing Millie Elder Holmes promoting online gambling.

The Elder-Holmes complaint included 36 screenshots of her social media activity taken between June 2024 and March 28, 2025.

The account holder identified as Elder-Holmes replied: “I get paid to promote many things, hair, makeup items, hotels, I run my Instagram account as a business so yes I’m a professional person who don’t give their time away for free. I’m an adult I do adult things.”

The Herald contacted Elder-Holmes a number of times but she did not wish to comment.

Some influencers have rejected approaches from offshore gambling sites.

Act MP Brooke van Velden has proposed changes to the online gambling industry in New Zealand. Photo / Marty Melville

Act deputy leader Brooke van Velden’s Online Gambling Bill will regulate online gambling in New Zealand with fines up to $5 million for unlicensed operators.

Foreign companies are likely to dominate New Zealand’s internet gambling market as the Government auctions 15 online casino licences for the first time, expected to generate up to $200 million for the Government.

Online casino licenses would be issued for three years in February 2026, under the new regime.

Where to get help:

The Gambling Helpline, 0800 654 655, 7 days a week. The Gambling Helpline is also available by texting 8006.

Māori Gambling Helpline - 0800 654 656

Vai Lelei Pasifika Gambling Helpline - 0800 654 657

Youth Gambling Helpline “In Ya Face” - 0800 654 659

Gambling Debt Helpline - 0800 654 658

