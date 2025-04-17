“We have received further complaints about social media influencers” Vicki Scott, DIA director, gambling regulatory services told the Herald.

"This included some already on our radar and some [new ones] we have added to our investigation.

“One social media influencer has reached out to us since we have issued our letters.”

Scott did not elaborate on which influencer had contacted the DIA, and for what purpose.

The Herald has also seen a complaint from a member of the public about influencer Millie Elder-Holmes using her status to promote casinos.

A social media post by Millie Elder-Holmes that was sent to the Department of Internal Affairs as part of a complaint about her promotion of gambling.

The complaint included 36 screenshots of Elder-Holmes’ social media activity taken between June 2024 and March 28, 2025.

“I am very concerned about Millie ... identifying as Māori – promoting gambling” the woman, who the Herald has agreed not to identify, said in her complaint.

“Many would be listening to what she said about the ‘perks’ of gambling and gaming websites [and] sharing with her followers that she’s using her gambling winnings to fund the vegetables she’s bought for her vege garden.”

On the Instagram account @findingmilliee a reader asked “how come you seem to be all about health and wellness yet you promote gambling?”

The account holder identified as Elder-Holmes replied “I get paid to promote many things, hair, makeup items, hotels, I run my Instagram account as a business so yes I’m a professional person who don’t give their time away for free. I’m an adult I do adult things.”

The Herald has approached Elder-Holmes for comment.

The Herald last week revealed four social media influencers had been sent letters ordering them to stop promoting online gambling immediately - but it wouldn’t reveal which four. That number has now doubled.

“Based on evidence the Department has obtained, the Department considers that your social media posts concerning since are non-compliant with section 16 of the Act. As the owner of this content, you are responsible for ensuring all content is compliant with the requirements of the Act,” the letter obtained by the Herald said.

The letter threatened a fine of up to $10,000 for those who failed to comply, the maximum penalty under the Act.

An offer from a casino to an influencer, offering money for gambling promotion.

“In this case, I have decided not to prosecute or issue an infringement notice for this offence. However, this letter is a formal warning that I consider that you have committed an offence under section 16 of the Act. Any future breaches of Section 16 may result in an infringement notice being issued, or prosecution,” wrote the author, whose name was redacted.

“The Department recommends that you immediately cease posting any reference to overseas online gambling or gambling operators to your social media. This includes any posts made in your likeness by others acting on your behalf (such as social media agencies),” the letter concluded.

Māori Health Organisation Hāpai Te Hauora chief operating officer Jason Alexander earlier told the Herald he supported the DIA’s crackdown, as he believes rogue overseas casinos deliberately target Māori.

“Māori make up 17% of the population and 30% of problem gamblers” he said. “Organisations using those Māori influencers to exploit Māori should be banned from New Zealand.

“These gambling companies are knowingly using Māori influencers to reach Māori audiences. It’s not just harmful - it’s calculated, it’s manipulative, and it shows they have no regard for the well being of our whānau.”

Alexander said Hāpai would like to see a complete ban on all gambling advertising in Aotearoa - including influencer marketing.

These gambling companies are knowingly using Māori influencers to reach Māori audiences. It’s not just harmful - it’s calculated Jason Alexander, Hāpai Te Hauora

He said he hopes planned new legislation would stop overseas casinos from targeting Māori.

Calen Morris - who has promoted gambling to his 78,000 Instagram followers under the handle Uncllingling - told the Herald in early April the government is only thinking about the tax it will be able to get from regulating online gambling.

Uncllingling aka Calen Morris has promoted gambling online for money and believes the government is only changing gambling law to get more tax.

“Online gambling is going to come back in February even harder [after being regulated]. The government don’t care about the Māori people, or why would they be selling licences to 15 online overseas casinos - [it’s to get] tax.

“I am not an influencer, I just do my stuff online. I am all for the people and I give back to the people. Even with my gambling stuff. I make the gambling organisations give me prizes so I can give them back to the people.

“I said to them, you want me to do the devil’s work, you have to give back.”

Act deputy leader Brooke van Velden’s Online Gambling Bill – set for select committee this year – will regulate online gambling in New Zealand with fines up to $5 million for unlicensed operators.

Foreign companies are likely to dominate New Zealand’s internet gambling market as the Government auctions 15 online casino licences for the first time.

Online casino licenses will be issued for three years under the new regime, which will start in February 2026.

A screenshot from Millie Elder Holmes' account, which says "My favourite and most trusted gaming platform".

The Herald has seen correspondence from the DIA replying to a member of the public and confirming it had received their complaints about online gambling.

The first is dated July 2024:

“Thank you for your email, and for bringing this company to the attention of the Department.

Complaints were made last year over Millie Elder Holmes posts promoting online gambling.

“We will look into this further and if there are breaches of the Gambling Act 2003, we will take necessary compliance action. Depending on the outcome of our assessment, you may not receive any follow-up correspondence.

The second was from September 2024 in response to a request for an update on the July complaint:

“We are currently looking into this issue. If there are breaches of the Gambling Act 2003, we will take necessary compliance action. Depending on the outcome of our assessment, you may not receive any follow-up correspondence.”

The Herald has reached out to several social media influencers who have promoted gambling for their comments about the government crackdown.

Scott said for privacy reasons, the DIA could not identify which social media influencers had received letters, or who is on their watch list of 26.

One influencer's page has a direct link to a online casino site.

Where to get help:

The Gambling Helpline, 0800 654 655, 7 days a week. The Gambling Helpline is also available by texting 8006.

Māori Gambling Helpline - 0800 654 656

Vai Lelei Pasifika Gambling Helpline - 0800 654 657

Youth Gambling Helpline “In Ya Face” - 0800 654 659

Gambling Debt Helpline - 0800 654 658

Joseph Los’e is an award winning journalist and joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News, covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and prior to joining NZME worked for urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.