Kahu

Millie Elder-Holmes faces complaint for promoting gambling - 26 influencers now on govt watchlist

Joseph Los'e
By
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Millie Elder Holmes has promoted online gambling for overseas casinos.

  • The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) has ordered four more social media influencers to stop promoting gambling, bringing the total to eight.
  • The letters threaten prosecution or a $10,000 fine if the warning is ignored.
  • The DIA has acknowledged a complaint specifically against influencer Millie Elder-Holmes.
  • 26 social media influencers are now on a DIA watch list of influencers promoting gambling.

The Department of Internal Affairs is increasing its crackdown on influencers who promote gambling: it has now sent eight cease-and-desist letters in total, and is monitoring 26 social media accounts.

Because it’s illegal for overseas gambling sites to advertise in New Zealand, influencers are prohibited from promoting and

Save

