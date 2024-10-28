He was found guilty by a jury in 2015 and sentenced to life with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

And last Wednesday, Murray appeared before the Parole Board.

Murray was smiling at the beginning of his hearing. By the end, he had been reduced to tears after being questioned about some of his recent decisions in jail.

Murray’s early release was then denied.

Michael Murray appears in the Auckland High Court accused of murdering Connor Morris on August 3, 2015. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Elder-Holmes said she had been complimented in the past for how strong she was in coping with her loss, but the parole hearing brought back a raft of emotions.

“There is no linear or normal way to experience grief, trauma or sadness,” she said.

“I have often been told at times that I’m ‘so strong’, but this happening last week reminds me that emotions and memories are much stronger.

“And sometimes when you think you can deal with something and that you are well prepared, done the therapy, and tried your best to cope ... regardless of all of that, that can still absolutely rock you.

Connor Morris and Millie Elder-Holmes.

“I don’t have the answers or solutions for how to deal with situations like these,” Elder-Holmes said.

“But I can tell you that being around family, being in a place [where] you feel safe and being able to process your emotions freely really helps.

“I love you always Connor Morris.”

Killer answers Parole Board’s questions about his murder

Murray answered questions about his actions at the parole hearing: On the night of August 3, 2014, a fight broke out between two unrelated groups on Don Buck Rd in Massey, Auckland.

Morris, 27, and some of his friends and family were at a house warming but just before midnight mixers for drinks started to run out. Several of his friends decided to walk to some nearby shops to get more but ended up in an altercation with three men at the top of a nearby driveway.

After being alerted to what happened, Morris ran towards the fighting with Elder-Holmes following behind him, trying to stop him from getting involved.

While Murray admitted killing Morris he denied it was murder as he claimed he was acting in defence of his little brother who Morris was allegedly attacking.

Murray told the board the situation “erupted really fast” and he saw a lot of people coming down the road towards his house and he saw many of his cousins being “wiped out” in the fighting that ensued.

Connor Morris died in an all-out suburban brawl about nothing in West Auckland.

“I thought I’d go and get something to possibly scare them away from my house,” Murray said.

“I thought if I brandished it [the sickle] then it might scare them away.”

Murray told the board that the blow that killed Morris was a spontaneous decision that he made without thinking, but they questioned how it could have been a spur of the moment if he’d deliberately armed himself before it happened.

“I didn’t think that far through,” he said.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.