“The man who took the life of one of the most important people I have ever known tried to get out of jail,” Millie Elder-Holmes, also the daughter of late broadcaster Sir Paul Holmes, said on social media.
“This brought back intense memories and made me feel like it was just yesterday that all of this had happened.”
Elder-Holmes said she had been complimented in the past for how strong she was in coping with her loss, but the parole hearing brought back a raft of emotions.
“There is no linear or normal way to experience grief, trauma or sadness,” she said.
“I have often been told at times that I’m ‘so strong’, but this happening last week reminds me that emotions and memories are much stronger.
“And sometimes when you think you can deal with something and that you are well prepared, done the therapy, and tried your best to cope ... regardless of all of that, that can still absolutely rock you.
“I don’t have the answers or solutions for how to deal with situations like these,” Elder-Holmes said.
“But I can tell you that being around family, being in a place [where] you feel safe and being able to process your emotions freely really helps.
“I love you always Connor Morris.”
Killer answers Parole Board’s questions about his murder
Murray answered questions about his actions at the parole hearing: On the night of August 3, 2014, a fight broke out between two unrelated groups on Don Buck Rd in Massey, Auckland.
Morris, 27, and some of his friends and family were at a house warming but just before midnight mixers for drinks started to run out. Several of his friends decided to walk to some nearby shops to get more but ended up in an altercation with three men at the top of a nearby driveway.
After being alerted to what happened, Morris ran towards the fighting with Elder-Holmes following behind him, trying to stop him from getting involved.
While Murray admitted killing Morris he denied it was murder as he claimed he was acting in defence of his little brother who Morris was allegedly attacking.
Murray told the board the situation “erupted really fast” and he saw a lot of people coming down the road towards his house and he saw many of his cousins being “wiped out” in the fighting that ensued.
“I thought I’d go and get something to possibly scare them away from my house,” Murray said.
“I thought if I brandished it [the sickle] then it might scare them away.”
Murray told the board that the blow that killed Morris was a spontaneous decision that he made without thinking, but they questioned how it could have been a spur of the moment if he’d deliberately armed himself before it happened.