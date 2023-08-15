Vape stores are invading communities. Photo / Getty Images

National Maori Public Health organisation Hāpai Te Hauora supports VapefreeKids NZ who are calling for a stronger approach to protect rangatahi from harmful vaping addiction and will present their 12,000 signed petition today on the steps of Parliament.

Hapai Interim CEO Jason Alexander said whānau feel frustrated as vape stores are popping up like corner dairies.

“We see the frenzy of vape retailers setting up business within our communities. Some rushing to set up within close proximity to our schools before new regulations kick in restricting this.”

Hapai Te Hauora interim CEO Jason Alexander. Photo / NZME

The petition has been signed by over 12,000 across the motu calling for a ban on the sale of vaping products in non-vape store premises such as dairies, supermarkets, and service stations; and calls on the Government to improve regulations on specialist vape retailers.

Marnie Wilton, co-founder of VapefreekidsNZ, says this petition aims to address the unacceptable increase in young people becoming addicted to vapes, negatively affecting their mental, physical and social wellbeing.

By restricting the sale of vapes to specialist stores, access to these products will be limited and the health of young people will be protected.

“There is still the potential for unknown long-term health risks associated with vaping,” Wilton said.

The petition comes amid concerns from many parents, across the public health sector, schools and principals, about the impact of vaping on rangatahi, particularly rangatahi Māori and Pacific.

Alexander said while vaping has aided many in quitting smoking tobacco, the issues around vaping are not healthy either.

Hāpai Te Hauora - a tripartite organisation between Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua, Raukura Hauora o Tainui and Whānau Waipareira - is committed to promoting Māori health and wellbeing and reducing the impacts of harmful commodities in our communities across Aotearoa.

MP Tracey McLennan, chair of the health select committee, will accept the petition at 1pm on Wednesday.