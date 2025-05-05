“As these are live investigations, we cannot disclose the details of the influencers or their interactions with the Department,” a spokesperson told the Herald.

Mana over money

Te Rawhitiroa Bosch told the Herald he has repeatedly been asked to promote online gambling to his 76,000 Facebook fans and 43,000 Instagram followers, and always has the same reply: “hell no”.

“When I get those messages asking me to get paid to promote online gambling sites, I post ‘hell no, mana over money’ and put that message out on my platforms,” Bosch said.

Te Rawhitiroa Bosch will not promote online gambling to his thousands of followers. Photo / NZ Herald.

“I know how bad gambling is for our young people and I won’t be a part of it,” he told the Herald.

“I’m not going to do it and it’s not really my role to tell other social media influencers what to do, but I hope by me posting my position about online gambling and what it can do to our people, it would encourage others not to.”

He said companies were offering big cash incentives, but his integrity is priceless.

Paaka Davis has 466,000 followers on Tik Tok. He told the Herald he is not willing to put his name to gambling promotion.

Same goes for Davis, who has 466,000 TikTok followers, 43,000 on Facebook and 47,000 Instagram fans.

He told the Herald he had been offered $5000 to post single stories promoting gambling.

“I know what can happen to our whānau if they get involved in gambling and I’m not willing to put my name to that,” Davis said.

“I pick up my kids from school and lots of kids know who I am. I don’t want them picking up bad habits like gambling or alcohol because of what they have seen me promote online.”

Warning letters and a watchlist

Because it’s illegal for overseas gambling sites to advertise in New Zealand, influencers are prohibited from promoting and publishing advertising for overseas gambling sites on their platforms - but many have.

The Department of Internal Affairs told the Herald in April it has received 50 complaints about influencers promoting gambling.

Last month, the Herald revealed the DIA was cracking down on the practice of using social media creatives and influencers to promote online gambling by overseas casinos.

Eight social media influencers have been told by the Department of Internal Affairs not to promote online gambling, but the government department won't say which ones it has targeted.

Four social media influencers had been sent letters ordering them to stop promoting online gambling immediately - and another 13 were on a Department of Internal Affairs watch list, having their posts monitored.

A fortnight later the DIA had sent eight cease and desist letters, and the number on the Government watchlist had grown to 26.

The letters threatened fines up to $10,000 for those who failed to comply, the maximum penalty under the Gambling Act.

“In this case, I have decided not to prosecute or issue an infringement notice for this offence. However, this letter is a formal warning that I consider that you have committed an offence under section 16 of the Act. Any future breaches of Section 16 may result in an infringement notice being issued, or prosecution,” wrote the author, whose name was redacted.

“The department recommends that you immediately cease posting any reference to overseas online gambling or gambling operators to your social media. This includes any posts made in your likeness by others acting on your behalf (such as social media agencies),” the letter concluded.

Millie Elder Holmes has advertised gambling many times on her instagram profile.

Two fail to comply

Internal Affairs said the letters, and the Herald‘s spotlight on the illegal practice, had an immediate effect.

“We have issued eight warnings in total [and] there are likely to be more in the coming weeks,” Vicki Scott, Director Gambling, Regulatory Services, for the DIA told the Herald.

“We have noticed a dramatic reduction in illegal advertising by the influencers we’ve warned. Most have taken steps to remove all online gambling promotional material from their profiles.

“We are engaging with two influencers who still have not yet fully complied. If we are not satisfied with their response and breaches continue, we will issue infringement notices ($5000 each).

“As these are live investigations, we cannot disclose the details of the influencers or their interactions with the Department.

“Since the warning letters were first issued, we have seen a significant reduction in overseas gambling advertising via social media influencers.

“Social media influencers have taken swift action to remove content in line with the warning letters we’ve issued. However, there are continued breaches by a small number of influencers, and we are considering issuing infringement notices in response.”

High-profile Māori wellness influencer Makaia Carr, who has 110,000 Facebook fans and 52,000 Instagram followers, said she would get behind any campaign against online gambling.

Social Media influencer Makaia Carr, who has 110,000 followers on Facebook alone, said glamorising gambling and making money from it would feel manipulative.

“Promoting online gambling is not something I would want to use my platforms for. I want to encourage our people to thrive in a positive and healthy way, and encouraging them to gamble online is not the tahi (one),” Carr told the Herald.

“Times are tough, many people are in vulnerable financial positions and glamourising gambling as a way to make money feels very manipulative and yuck.”

Act deputy leader Brooke van Velden’s Online Gambling Bill – set for select committee this year – will strictly regulate online gambling in New Zealand with fines up to $5 million for unlicensed operators.

Foreign companies are likely to dominate New Zealand’s internet gambling market as the Government auctions 15 online casino licences for the first time.

Online casino licenses will be issued for three years under the new regime, which will start in February 2026. It is expected to generate millions in tax revenue for the government.

Where to get help:

The Gambling Helpline, 0800 654 655, 7 days a week. The Gambling Helpline is also available by texting 8006.

Māori Gambling Helpline - 0800 654 656

Vai Lelei Pasifika Gambling Helpline - 0800 654 657

Youth Gambling Helpline “In Ya Face” - 0800 654 659

Gambling Debt Helpline - 0800 654 658

Joseph Los’e is an award winning journalist and joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and, prior to joining NZME, worked at urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira.