Cycling New Zealand chair Martin Snedden is leading the charge against the legislation and told Newstalk ZB it poses a “massive risk” to grassroots sport.

“This is a crazy move by the Government,” Snedden said. “Sport has thrived for decades off the back of community gambling grants. It all goes to clubs, not professional sport.

“There had been no consultation with the sport sector, no warning that this was coming. As soon as I saw it, I recognised the extent of the risk to community funding.”

Snedden said the timing couldn’t be worse, with clubs already struggling amid rising costs, shrinking sponsorship and reduced support from financially stretched local governments.

He’s urging ministers to revisit the bill’s design and reinstate the original intent behind early drafts, which included a requirement for international operators to contribute to community funding.

“The Prime Minister, the Minister of Sport, Mark Mitchell, the Associate Minister of Sport, Chris Bishop, they all love sport dearly,” Snedden said.

“I’m sure they’re not going to allow something to go through that is ultimately going to have a dramatic negative impact on the future of community sport. I just can’t imagine that they would be prepared to do that and to take that risk.

“The Government should be saying to the international operators, you are going to be contributing if you want to operate in New Zealand.

“Part of the reason you’re allowed to do so is that part of your money is going to be going into community and that’s a good thing.”

After the bill passed its first reading, van Velden said the bill was important to protect New Zealanders.

“New Zealanders can legally access thousands of offshore gambling websites. But the market is unregulated, so there are no player safety standards or oversight of harm minimisation,” she said.

“My intention with this bill is to ensure that online gambling is safer for New Zealanders who wish to gamble online to do so.

“In addition, that companies providing this service contribute to tax revenue and funding the services that treat gambling harm in New Zealand.”

Public submissions close in two weeks on August 17.