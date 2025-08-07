“If someone is at rock bottom, if they’re looking for an out and this provides a potential lifeline then you’re not always thinking in the best frame of mind so you could be more susceptible to falling for these scams.”
Alexander said Hāpai te Hauora is particularly concerned because of a Government bill that would allow 15 licences for online casinos.
It wants to make sure companies that are exhibiting these behaviours do not obtain those licences.
“We don’t think that all of a sudden they’re going to start behaving ethically just because they get one of these licences,” Alexander said.
“We also want to make sure that whānau are aware of what’s out there and make sure that they don’t give their details to these scam sites.”