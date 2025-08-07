Online gambling sites are using fake names and photos to target people with scams. Photo / RNZ

Online gambling sites using fake stories to target Māori in scams

By Midday Report on RNZ

The public are being warned to be vigilant as online gambling sites use fake names and photos to lure people in.

The Hāpai te Hauora Māori Public Health agency said the sites are targeting Māori using made-up success stories.

Hāpai te Hauora chief operating officer Jason Alexander said often the fake profiles will steal photos from real-life whānau, give them fake names and create elaborate fake stories.

He said the agency has had a lot of messages from people seeing these fake posts and deepfake videos to endorse their products.