Zac Efron's new look triggers plastic surgery rumours: 'What did they do to his face?'

Zac Efron has a new look - and fans aren't happy about it. Photo / Supplied

Zac Efron fans suspect the former High School Musical star has had plastic surgery during his time in Australia as his face looks "totally different" in a new video for Bill Nye's Earth Day special.

The star teamed up with celebrities like Justin Bieber and TikTok stars Dixie and Charli D'Amelio in a call for action on climate change - but it was the actor's appearance in the nearly 12-minute long video that really caused a stir.

In the video, Bill Nye promotes Earth Day amid cameos from various famous faces. When Efron, 33, appeared in the clip, however, his slightly swollen face, noticeably more distinctive lip, and pronounced jaw had viewers gobsmacked.

"Wtf what did they do to Zac Efron's face?" one fan asked, with another commenting, "Zac Efron ... no baby. No."

And the disbelief didn't end there as another joined in with "there is NO WAY that's Zac Efron WHAT," and another added, "There's no way this is really Zac Efron."

Another even compared his face to The Weeknd's disturbing plastic surgery face in the music video for Save Your Tears.

The star's new look comes just after his split from his Australian girlfriend Vanessa Valladeres.

The pair had apparently hoped to buy a home and settle down together in Australia but it seems like that plan has gone out the window.

One source told The Sun that "Zac and Vanessa looked like the real deal. They were besotted with each other.

"So once he decided to stay in Australia long term, he suggested they buy their first home.

"They'd started to look at a few places but, sadly, fate wasn't on their side. Zac's work and the ­­enforced distance has really taken its toll."

The Hollywood star is in Australia filming the second season of his popular Netflix show Down to Earth, featuring him travelling around the world with a wellness expert in search of sustainable and healthy ways to live.