Love and Thunder: Thor director Taika Waititi and Rita Ora spark romance rumours

The snap left some fans wondering if Rita Ora will make an appearance in the newest Thor film. Photo / @ritaora

Singer Rita Ora has fans wondering if she's about to make her Thor debut.

And a photo with the film's director Taika Waititi also sparked rumours there might be a romance between the pair.

The Voice judge, 30, shared the photo of the 45-year-old Kiwi director with his arms around her as they wore matching Gucci outfits.

While Waititi's face was partially covered by a cap, he was tagged in the photo captioned, "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love".

The rumoured new couple were recently seen leaving a private jet alongside Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon in Sydney after returning from the Gold Coast.

The film stars are down under shooting scenes for Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder film, as is Russell Crowe, who was seen on a bike ride with Ora last week.

One fan reported seeing the couple kissing inside a restaurant, while some questioned whether Ora would play a role in the film.

Another wrote on Twitter, "You being a Thor or nah @ritaora?"

"Idris Elba is on Rita Ora's Instagram (I make no apologies, I love her problematic a**) so does that mean he's in the next Thor?" another asked.

when taika waititi sneaks rita ora into the new thor movie thus making rita the first pop girlie in the mcu yup! (please don’t correct me if im wrong, I have seen maybe 5 marvel movies i don’t care) — riley (@r_ileymaybe) April 22, 2021

The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for Ora and Waititi for comment.

Kiwi Oscar-winning director and actor Taika Waititi and Academy Award-nominated producer Chelsea Winstanley are reportedly separated.

The pair, both 44, met over two decades ago when she interviewed him for a documentary about Māori artists, and then reconnected in 2010 while working on Boy.

They married nearly two years later in New York and share two daughters Te Hinekahu, 7, and Matewa Kiritapu, 4.

But according to a report by pop culture website Page Six, the pair quietly separated two years ago.

Rita Ora is currently down under filming the upcoming series of The Voice Australia.