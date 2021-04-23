Russell Crowe to play Zeus in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder

Russell Crowe has revealed his role on the upcoming Thor sequel. Photo / Getty Images

Russell Crowe has revealed he will play the god of all gods – Zeus – in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The 2022 Marvel movie, directed by New Zealand's Taika Waititi, is currently filming in Australia.

Crowe revealed in an Aussie podcast this week he will be involved in the highly anticipated movie.

"I'm gonna get on my bicycle," Crowe just told the podcast JOY Breakfast with The Murphys. "I'm gonna ride up to Disney Fox Studios, and around about 9.15, I shall be Zeus."

Deadline reported in late March Crowe had a cameo in the film, but fans weren't sure exactly what the role would be.

But Zeus is really the top-tier god, often referred to as "Father" by other gods.

However, the role is still only a cameo, so it is unlikely Crowe will have a huge amount of screen time, but he is making the most of it regardless.

"It's my last day of Zeus-ing about and I'm going to enjoy it," he told the podcast host.

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, and a variety of Guardians of the Galaxy stars reprising their roles from those films.

Taika Waititi will direct the film and reprise his role as Korg.

Last week, fans were delighted to see Hemsworth don his iconic Thor ponytail when he uploaded a video of himself sparring with his young child – who happened to be dressed up as Thor.

"Introducing the next heavy weight champion of the universe," Hemsworth wrote.

"I see that Thor hair," wrote one fan.

"Thor junior," wrote a third.

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky moved to Sydney with their three children, India Rose, 8, Sasha, 7 and Tristan, 7, while they both film movies.

The movie is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022.