Oscars 2021: Nomadland wins big, Hopkins Best Actor + all the winners and highlights

The Academy Award for Best Picture 2021 went to Nomadland, directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Frances McDormand. Video / TVNZ

The Academy Award for Best Picture 2021 went to Nomadland, directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Frances McDormand. Video / TVNZ

It's Oscars day and we are frocked up and at the ready for all that this year's awards have to offer.

A starkly different Academy Awards will be presented to us this year, all thanks to Covid of course. Smaller "hubs" of attendees will gather for the ceremony and all the glitz and glamour that the Oscars can muster in the midst of a pandemic.

The Oscars red carpet coverage starts at 10.30am, with the ceremony itself kicking off at 12.30pm NZ time. The ceremony is being telecast live on TVNZ but we will be keeping everyone updated on wins, upsets and highlights here, as they happen.

3:25pm - It's a wrap!

It's all over for another year. The big awards went to Nomadland - Best Director for Chloe Zhao, Best Picture and Best Actress for Frances McDormand and, in a bit of an upset, Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in The Father. Keep reading for our full recap of how the ceremony unfolded...

3:20pm - Anthony Hopkins wins Best Actor

Congratulations to Anthony Hopkins on his #Oscars win for Best Actor for #TheFather! pic.twitter.com/k09OBNNeHx — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) April 26, 2021

We had our money on the late Chadwick Boseman to take home the Academy Award for Best Actor, but instead the Oscar has gone to Anthony Hopkins for his role in The Father. While Hopkins (who did not show up to accept his award) is, as always, outstanding in his role as a father battling with dementia, many fans have been critical of the "whiteness" of Oscars past and were tipping this to be the year things changed. The votes have spoken, Hopkins won, and the Twitterverse is angry.

Yeah the “let’s put Best Actor last so, obviously, we can celebrate the life of Chadwick Boseman” really backfired — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 26, 2021

3:15pm - Frances McDormand wins Best Actress

In a race that was fairly wide open, McDormand's win for her role in Nomadland is not really a surprise. Her win is very worthy indeed, but many were hoping that the Award would go to one of the women of colour nominated this year - Andra Day and Viola Davis. No denying that McDormand is exceptional though!

3:05pm Nomadland wins Best Picture

Chloe Zhao's stark and moving tale of America's itinerant community, starring Frances McDormand, has, as expected, taken home the Academy Award for Best Picture. Zhao also won earlier in the evening for Best Director, only the second time the award has ever been won by a woman.

2:40pm Glenn Close does Da Butt

Legendary actress Glenn Close brought a much needed spark of silly to the Academy Awards when she showed off her music knowledge and dancing skills. First Close wowed with her knowledge of hip hop track Da Butt, from Spike Lee's film School Daze, and then busted out some booty shaking moves. It was so joyous!

Glenn Close just won her first Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RgtaFO33Uj — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) April 26, 2021

2:00pm - Halle Berry's hair breaks the internet

Halle Berry, who presented several awards at the Oscar's this evening has become the meme favourite of the night, but not for the reasons she might have hoped. The entire internet is talking about Halle Berry's hair. The Oscar-winner opted for a floaty wine-coloured gown, which is fine, even with the massive pointless bow at the waist - but then there is her hair. Her cut could charitably be described as a short, choppy bob. Her look has spawned approximately 3 million memes and counting.

halle berry rocking the edna mode s/s collection pic.twitter.com/oRFneXMKOT — kira • oscar winner daniel kaluuya (@JENNlFERSBODYS) April 26, 2021

1:50pm - Yuh-Jung Youn wins Best Supporting Actress, hits on Brad Pitt

Korean actress, Yuh-Jung Youn, looked as surprised as anyone to have won the Academy Award for Best Supporting actress over Hollywood heavyweights Glenn Close and Olivia Coleman. The softly spoken Minari actress had everyone tuned in to the Awards in stiches when she thanked Brad Pitt, who presented her with her Oscar by saying: "Mr Brad Pitt, finally, nice to meet you." Pitt was off camera at the time, but what we wouldn't give to see his fa

ce.

12:50pm - Chloe Zhao wins Best Director for Nomadland

We’re not crying, you’re crying. 😭 Chloé Zhao just made history as the first woman of color to be nominated for—AND WIN!!—Best Director at the #Oscars. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/EsjK8cBygr pic.twitter.com/f7dRi6Ik9x — E! News (@enews) April 26, 2021

Chloe Zhao did what everyone expected her to do and won Best Director for Nomadland. Zhao looked thrilled but also very relaxed as she gave a very genuine speech about the inherent goodness she beleives is in most people. It was short and oh so sweet. Zhao is only the second woman ever to win the directing Oscar, and is the first woman of colour.

12:45pm - Daniel Kaluuya wins Best Supporting Actor gives powerful speech

Calling on everyone to continue to continue to work together to unite communities Daniel Kaluuya couldn't hide his utter joy at his first Oscar win. The best moment was when the camera panned to Kaluuya's mortified mother as he wrapped up his speech saying: "We've got to celebrate life, we're breathing, we're walking. My mom and dad had sex, I'm here, it's amazing, I'm so happy to be alive and I'm going to celebrate that. Love. Peace, love, and onwards, we go again."

A captivating, passionate speech from Daniel Kaluuya. "I'd like to thank my mum," he says. "You gave me my factory settings, so I can stand at my fullest height." | #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sCYb8hF0eF — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) April 26, 2021

12:35pm - Emerald Fennell wins Best Original Screenplay, gives adorable speech

Best Original Screenplay goes to Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman #Oscars pic.twitter.com/JnjDejmQkv — Vulture (@vulture) April 26, 2021

The delightfully self-deprecating Emerald Fennell won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for her incredible Promising Young Woman. In her acceptance speech Fennell joked that she had crossed her legs the whole way through filming so she didn't go into labour with her son, who was born just two weeks after the film wrapped.

12:00pm - Best Director favourite Chloe Zhao wears sneakers on red carpet

Nomadland director Chloe Zhao shows everyone that comfort is key on the red carpet. Photo / Getty Images

Just when we thought we couldn't love her any more than we already do Nomadland director, Chloe Zhao has rocked up on the Academy Awards red carpet in running shoes. The fuss-free director shows, yet again, that she does life with ease and just really doesn't feel the need to impress, which ends up being even more impressive. The long plaits, the vintage-inspired dress and the sneakers together somehow shouldn't work as an ensemble but on Chloe Zhao, it is fierce.

All of the Oscars 2021 red carpet fashion hits and misses

Daniel Kaluuya and Leslie Odom Jr. share a red carpet moment

Despite both being up for the same award tonight, Daniel Kaluuya and Leslie Odom Jr., looked so ridiculously happy to see each other it brought a tear to our collective eyes and reminded us of simpler, pre-Covid times. We hope they both win!

Best supporting actor nominees Daniel Kaluuya and Leslie Odom Jr. share a laugh on the #Oscars red carpet. We love to see it https://t.co/AimXQYE1Iu pic.twitter.com/5DX8NcGhoF — Variety (@Variety) April 25, 2021

BEST PICTURE

The Father

Mank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Minari

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Nomadland - WINNER

BEST DIRECTOR

Nomadland is the runaway favourite to take out both best picture and best director for Chloe Zhao, and Frances McDormand (pictured) is also up for best actress. Photo / Supplied

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland - WINNER

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

BEST ACTOR

Olivia Coleman (pictured) is nominated for Best Supporting actress for The Father, while Anthony Hopkins is up for Best Actor. Photo / Supplied

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins, The Father - WINNER

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

BEST ACTRESS

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland - WINNER

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari - WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield are both nominated in the best supporting actor category for Judas and the Black Messiah. Photo / Supplied

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah - WINNER

Leslie Odum Jr, One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul - WINNER

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father - WINNER

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

White Tiger

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman - WINNER

Sound of Metal

Minari

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Another Round - Denmark - WINNER

Collective - Romania

Quo Vadis, Aida? - Bosnia and Herzegovina

Better Days - Hong Kong

The Man Who Sold His Skin - Tunisia

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul - WINNER

Wolfwalkers

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

My Octopus Teacher is nominated for the Oscar for best documentary feature. Photo / Supplied

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher - WINNER

Time

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank - WINNER

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST FILM EDITING

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal - WINNER

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - WINNER

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - WINNER

Mank

Pinocchio

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank - WINNER

News of the World

Tenet

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet - WINNER

BEST SOUND

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal - WINNER

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah - WINNER

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Husavik, Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga

Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You - WINNER

Opera

Yes People

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers - WINNER

White Eye