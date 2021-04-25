Oscars 2021: The best and worst dressed on the red carpet at the 93rd Academy Awards
The Academy Awards red carpet has been rolled out and we are at the ready to see which celebrities pull out all the fashion stops this year. Photo / Getty Images
This year's Academy Awards are going to look a little different. The exact process for managing the red carpet in the midst of a pandemic is unclear but odds on it will involve social distancing and fashion-forward face masks.
It also looks likely that their will be multiple red carpet arrival zones in various locations, in line with the attendance "hubs" set up in London, LA and more. We may also see liberal use of Instagram and Twitter will celebs posting their own flattering photos of their Oscars looks, a la The Golden Globes.
Whatever happens we are watching and we will bring you the best, and worst looks, of an Oscar red carpet destined to be like no other.