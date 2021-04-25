Oscars 2021: The best and worst dressed on the red carpet at the 93rd Academy Awards

The Academy Awards red carpet has been rolled out and we are at the ready to see which celebrities pull out all the fashion stops this year. Photo / Getty Images

This year's Academy Awards are going to look a little different. The exact process for managing the red carpet in the midst of a pandemic is unclear but odds on it will involve social distancing and fashion-forward face masks.

It also looks likely that their will be multiple red carpet arrival zones in various locations, in line with the attendance "hubs" set up in London, LA and more. We may also see liberal use of Instagram and Twitter will celebs posting their own flattering photos of their Oscars looks, a la The Golden Globes.

Whatever happens we are watching and we will bring you the best, and worst looks, of an Oscar red carpet destined to be like no other.

Chloe Zhao, favouroured to win Best Director tonight for Nomadland, rocks in runners as she arrives with Nomadland Cinematographer, Joshua James Richards, who is also nominated. Photo / Getty Images

Marlee Matlin, who will be presenting at the Academy Awards tonight, arrives on the red carpet in chic shimmering style - her hair is perfection. Photo / Getty Images

Glenn Close looks so relaxed on the red carpet and for good reason, this is her 8th Oscar nomination, this time for Best Supporting Actress for Hillbilly Elegy. Photo / Getty Images

Emerald Fennell, nominated for Best Director for her film Promising Young Woman, looks radiant in a pink and green flowing gown that compliments her baby bump. Photo/ Getty Images

Tiara Thomas, stunning in a white Versace suit is nominated for Best Original Song for the track Fight For You written alongside H.E.R and D'Mile. Photo / Getty Images

Laura Pausini is effortlessly eleganant in a Valentino Haute Couture gown (with pockets!). She is nominated alongside Diane Warren for Best Original Song "Io Si (Seen)' Photo / Getty Images

Best Supporting actor nominee Leslie Odom Jr. is not afraid of standing out as he shows gold is the new black, with his stunning wife Nicolette Robinson on his arm. Photo / Getty Images

Lee Isaac Chung, nominated for Best Director for his film Minari, arrives at the Oscars accompanied by his stylish wife, Valerie Chung, who gleams in this gold gown. Photo / Getty Images

Steven Yeun, nominated for Best Actor for his role in Minari, arrives at LA's Union Station looking efforlessly stylish for his big Oscars night. Photo / Getty Images

Colman Domingo, nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom wows in an Atelier Versace pink suit. Photo / Getty Images