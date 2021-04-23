Academy Awards 2021: The Oscars goodie bags return

Awards shows are back - including the goodie bags for nominees. Photo / Getty Images

After going virtual for a year, awards shows are back, and this year's Academy Awards are set to be held in person.

The luxury goodie bags for nominees will also make a reappearance, and include all sorts of extravagant freebies from plastic surgery consultations to holidays in Swedish lighthouses, the Guardian reports.

Entertainment company Distinctive Assets will again provide its traditional "Everyone Wins" gift packs, to be sent to the nominees for best actor, actress, director, supporting actor and supporting actress.

The six-figure bags will include a host of gimmicks and experiences, from a consultation with cosmetic surgeon Dr Thomas Su to 10 sessions with personal trainer Alexis Seletzky, GPS tracking devices for pets, a 24 carat gold vape cartridge, investment advice from a venture capitalist, a three-night stay at a lighthouse on a Swedish island, and more.

The Don't Cookbook by Postmates is even included - a cookbook without recipes which instead has QR codes to purchase popular dishes from nearby restaurants.

The bags will also include beauty products like CBD capsules and hemp oil, skincare, and alcohol including a bottle of vodka in a box decorated with 23 carat edible gold flakes, according to Vogue.

And the famous gifting suites will open up to nominees on the night of the awards ceremony, available at GBK Brand Bar at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood.

Celebrities can choose from a range of sunny vacations, from a two-night stay at the private Raiwasa resort in Fiji (valued at around $8000) or three nights at Casa del Campo in the Dominican Republic ($3000) or at the Bahamian Kahari Resort, according to the New York Post.

The total value of the gifts offered to this year's Oscar nominees is around $294,536, according to Forbes. The gifts last year included an Antarctica cruise, a trip to Italy and a Kauai vacation.

The Oscars takes place on Sunday local time and organisers backtracked on their initial Zoom ban for attendees. Instead, international hubs have been established for those not able to be in Los Angeles to tune in to the celebrations virtually.

There will be no singular host, but instead a rota of high-profile presenters, according to Deadline.