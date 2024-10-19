Now, a named witness has spoken to local media claiming to have seen the pop star arguing with two unnamed women in the hotel lobby just hours earlier.

US man Michael Fleischmann, who lives in Argentina and said he was staying at the CasaSur Hotel with his mother, told the Buenos Aires Herald he overheard Payne repeatedly telling the females, “I’ll give you $20,000 just because I can. I have $55 million and I like to help people.”

Argentinian investigators confirmed on Thursday they were speaking to two women who were in Payne’s room in the hours leading up to his death. They asserted both parties “had already left the hotel when the incident occurred”.

It comes as the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office released a preliminary autopsy report, which detailed Payne died due to multiple traumas and internal and external bleeding caused by the fall.

“Everything indicates that the musician was alone when the fall occurred, and was going through some kind of outbreak due to substance abuse,” a statement, which was written in Spanish, read.

Investigators believe Payne was likely in a “state of semi or unconsciousness” when he fell.

“Due to the position in which the body was left and the injuries from the fall, it is presumed that Payne did not adopt a reflex posture to protect himself,” the statement continued.

Forensic experts analysed Payne’s hands and did not find “defensive injuries”. They estimated that all the injuries found on his body were “vital and produced at the same time as each other, and that no injuries were observed that would suggest the intervention of third parties”.

Officers who responded to the scene found “substances that at first glance — and pending confirmation of the expert reports — would be narcotics and alcoholic beverages, as well as several destroyed objects and furniture”.

Medical examiners have requested a toxicology report, which is yet to be released.

Those closest to Payne have paid tribute to the singer, who landed his big break aged 14 on The X Factor in 2008. He returned to the franchise two years later, where he was paired with Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles to form One Direction, going on to become one of the best-selling groups of all time until their split in 2015.

All members of One Direction released individual statements, as well as a group statement which read, “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly.”

His family, including parents Geoff and Karen Payne, said, “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

Geoff Payne was pictured leaving the judicial morgue in Buenos Aires on Friday.

Payne’s ex-partner Cheryl Tweedy, who is the mother of his 7-year-old son Bear, spoke of her extreme heartbreak, as she condemned “abhorrent” media reports about his final hours.

“As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being,” the 41-year-old singer wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Payne with their then newborn son.

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son.

“A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

Payne split from Tweedy, 41, in 2018 after two years together.

He had been dating US influencer Kate Cassidy, 25, since late 2022.

Cassidy, who was in Argentina for a two-week holiday with Payne, left the country two days before his death and returned to the couple’s new home in Florida.

Speaking for the first time, she said the events of the week hadn’t “felt real”.

“I ask and pray that you’ll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private,” Cassidy said.

“Liam, my angel. You are everything.

“I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam.”