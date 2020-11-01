Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

William Dart: Semele an opera not to be missed

2 minutes to read

Emma Pearson captivates with coquettish self-adoration one minute and fiery, possessed coloratura the next.

NZ Herald

What: Semele

Where: Holy Trinity Cathedral

When: Thursday. More performances on tonight, Wednesday and Friday.

Reviewer: William Dart

The struggle between sacred and secular at the core of Handel's Semele is still a contentious issue

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.