Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Review: Ko Aotearoa Tātou - We Are New Zealand

3 minutes to read

New Zealand Poet Laureate Selina Tusitala Marsh. Photo/Pool/Marty Melville/AFP

Canvas

Ko Aotearoa Tātou - We Are New Zealand
Edited by Michelle Elvy, Paula Morris and James Norcliffe. Art editor, David Eggleton.
Otago University Press, $40
Reviewed by Kelly Gardiner

"Today and for ever we are all New

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.