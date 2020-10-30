Website of the Year

Lifestyle

Soundtrack to my life: Kiri Nathan

3 minutes to read

Kiri Nathan. Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Canvas

In a new series, Canvas asks what is the soundtrack to your life? First up: fashion designer Kiri Nathan.


Lady Soul
The Temptations
I think I first heard it at my third form or fourth form social.

