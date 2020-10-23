The Wiggles respond to backlash over their Indian food pappadum song

The Wiggles have been called out for being culturally insensitive. Photo / Supplied

The Wiggles have responded to backlash after a video for their song about Indian food resurfaced online.

The Pappadum song, which was released in 2014, was featured in an episode of Ready, Steady, Wiggle! called "Lachy's Pappadum Party".

In the episode, Purple Wiggle Lachlan Gillespie and "Kimberly from next door" (the Wiggles then-live events manager Kimberly Stapylton) make some Indian food.

The pair sing "pappadum, pappadum, pappa pappa pappa dum" and the rest of the Wiggles join in.

Many fans have called out the group for being insensitive to the Indian culture, saying that it adds to a stereotype.

"My jaw hit the floor the first time I saw it. Very, very culturally insensitive and such a stereotype," one commenter wrote.

It's a bunch of white people dressed up as Indians (poorly) singing 'papadum' over and over. The only person not singing or speaking is the only Indian (it appears) woman. It's pretty damn offensive. — WhatTheDickens (@WhatTheDickens6) October 22, 2020

It’s just not a good introduction to anything. It’s basic Western European style condescending kids music with, for no discernible reason, an Indian woman dancing and everyone else doing mock Indian things. There’s no actual cultural enrichment going on. — Wear a Mask 😷🔭🧲🦒🌻🎶🤘🎸🥁🏒☠️🦖☀️🌒🌎🚀☄️🪐👽 (@Exostrologist) October 22, 2020

Other people came to The Wiggles' defence, saying it was a harmless way to introduce other cultures to kids.

However, Blue Wiggle Anthony Field has apologised for the song.

"I wrote the song, and directed the clip in 2014 (which was meant as a celebration)," he wrote on Twitter.

"It was not my intention to be culturally insensitive to the Indian community, or to add value to ethnic stereotyping.

"Apologies."

Field also assured people he would consult ethnic communities before creating that sort of content in the future.

The backlash comes after the group faced more criticism earlier this month when Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins released her tutu costume for both boys and girls. However, the packaging didn't portray any boys in the iconic tutu skirt, but it did feature girls in pants.

The Wiggles were criticised over their recent costumes, too. Photo / Instagram

"Would have been nice to show boys in skirts too," one person wrote.

"My grandson still loves wearing the Emma dress," another wrote.

Another fan agreed: "What's the problem with boys with a skirt?"

"Why are the girls wearing pants but no boys wearing dresses? My boys love wearing tutus and dresses for dancing," another commenter wrote.