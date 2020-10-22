Adele shares sneak peek of Saturday Night Live hosting gig

Adele shared a photo of herself preparing for her SNL performance. Photo / Adele / Instagram

Adele has teased her Saturday Night Live hosting gig via social media.

The 32-year-old singer is poised to make her presenting debut this weekend and ahead of her much-anticipated appearance on the show, the London-born star has posted a behind-the-scenes photograph of her preparations.

Alongside a picture of herself reading through a script, she wrote on Instagram: "3 days to go [love heart emoji]."

Adele recently announced she will be hosting the iconic comedy show, but also admitted to having mixed feelings about the job.

The Hello hitmaker explained via Instagram that she was both "excited" and "absolutely terrified" by the prospect.

Adele will be joined by the musician H.E.R. . Photo / Adele / Instagram

She wrote: "Bloooooody hellllll I'm so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I've always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it's 2020 right? (sic)"

Adele feels her career will have come "full circle" when she hosts the show.

She explained: "Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn't possibly say no!

"I am beside myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can't wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my a*** off in between it all."