Adele to host Saturday Night Live: 'I'm absolutely terrified'

Adele's next career move will see her take on her first hosting role. Photo / Supplied

Singing superstar Adele has announced a surprising public move that has fans thinking new music might not be too far away.

The British singer has today announced she'll appear on the next episode of US sketch comedy programme Saturday Night Live – as the show's host, rather than musical guest.

Adele made the announcement with a photo shared to her Instagram account that showed post-its reading: "Oct 24. Adele. H.E.R." (R&B singer H.E.R. will be the episode's musical guest).

In the accompanying caption, Adele admitted she was "absolutely terrified" to be hosting the show. SNL hosts usually also participate in several live comedy sketches throughout the episode.

"Bloooooody hellllll I'm so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I've always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it's 2020 right?" she wrote.

"It'll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election … which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn't possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can't wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all."

Adele hasn't released an album since 2015, but she's dominated headlines in 2020 due to her very noticeable body transformation, keeping fans updated on social media with photos that show she has undergone significant weight loss after divorcing husband Simon Konecki last year.

It'll be five years this week since Adele launched the mammoth comeback single Hello into the world – could a surprise SNL hosting gig mean that much-rumoured new album's just around the corner? Fans certainly hope so, with rumours spreading that the album could drop just a week later.