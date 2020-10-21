Kylie Skin x MECCA: Reality star Kylie Jenner's New Zealand beauty launch revealed

Kylie Jenner's range is set to launch in MECCA stores this November. Photos / Supplied

Kylie Jenner is set to bring her signature mass hysteria to the New Zealand market with Kylie Skin launching in New Zealand this November.

Arguably one of the most influential voices in beauty globally, Jenner boasts of over 300 million followers across her personal and brand's social media channels.

Harnessing that social media prowess, Jenner is now expanding to the New Zealand and Australian markets with Kylie Skin hitting MECCA stores on November 10.

"I am so excited to be launching Kylie Skin in Australian and New Zealand at MECCA," said Jenner.

"The creation of my skincare line was an incredible process for me, from designing the packaging to developing and perfecting the formulas that are now a part of my day-to-day skincare routine.

"So many of my fans have been asking me to make my skincare available in Australia and New Zealand and I'm so happy they'll now be able to make my favourite products a part of their lives too."

The range will include eight products from Jenner's collection. Photo / Supplied

The top-selling US skincare brand will offer eight face and body products from the Kylie Skin collection in an exclusive partnership with MECCA.

The eight products include the foaming face wash, walnut face scrub, face moisturiser, eye cream, vanilla milk toner, vitamin C serum, hydrating face mask and coconut body scrub.

The brand went viral within the beauty community when Kylie Skin launched in the US in May 2019, selling out and quickly becoming a top-selling skincare brand across the country.

Jenner's products state they are cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, paraben and sulphate free.

Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner launches exclusively in 85 x MECCA and Mecca Maxima stores around Australia and New Zealand and online on 10 November 2020.