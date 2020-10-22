Avengers stars Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr defend Chris Pratt after online backlash

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt went viral over the weekend as social media debated Hollywood's least desirable Chris. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Pratt's celebrity friends have jumped to his defence after Twitter users voted him the "worst" Chris in Hollywood.

The online pole pitted the Guardians of the Galaxy star against fellow actors Chris Pine, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth – and most people chose Pratt as their least favourite.

"Chris Pratt because he's MAGA. He's the worst Chris," one person tweeted, despite Pratt not publicity endorsing any 2020 presidential candidate.

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

Some tweets also pointed out that Pratt belongs to Hillsong, a megachurch that has been accused of anti-LGBTQ views.

Its pastor has previously called the church "a gay welcoming church but we are not a church that affirms a gay lifestyle."

"Well, seeing as three of them are progressive, and one of them actively defends his church for being homophobic ... Bye, Chris Pratt," tweeted one person.

Where was this energy when Brie Larson was massively harassed for months just for advocating for diversity in the industry? And they all knew about it. Suddenly Chris Pratt gets some criticism and they all come to his defense? The bar is hell. pic.twitter.com/4mmlfxFkig — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) October 20, 2020

"Chris Pratt is part of a church that supports conversion therapy. We've been (We) knew who has to go."

Pratt's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger quickly defended her husband.

"Is this really what we need? There's so much going on in the world and people struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday," she commented on an Instagram post discussing the social media battle.

"There's enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let's try that."

Robert Downey Jr., who played Iron Man in the Marvel Avengers series, shared a picture of himself working with Pratt on set and defended Pratt's political and religious values:

Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk, assured fans that Pratt is "as solid a man (as) there is"

"I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life," Ruffalo tweeted.

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

"He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let's keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now."