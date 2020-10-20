Kiwi Concert Party: Tim Finn, Bic Runga, Topp Twins to play summer variety concert

Bic Runga, Tim Finn, and The Topp Twins are headlining the event. Photos / Supplied

Some of New Zealand's most legendary musicians are headlining a variety concert this summer.

The Kiwi Concert Party will take place at Auckland's Villa Maria Winery on January 23, 2021, and promises to be a two-hour entertainment with something for everyone. Tim Finn, Bic Runga, the Topp Twins and the Hātea Kapa Haka group are headlining. Runga, Finn, and the Topps will perform live on stage together and will also perform each other's songs.

Finn says in a statement the concert will be a great way to "shift the mood" of the past year.

"I thought after everything we'd been through together in 2020, a mix of music and comedy would be a great tonic," Finn said. The variety show will also feature singer-songwriter Reb Fountain, who will open the show, plus DJ Manuel Bundy.

"The idea for a Kiwi Concert Party starring Bic Runga, the Topp Twins and myself felt both classic and timely. Add into that mixture the Hātea Kapa Haka group with their amazing vocal harmonies, a musical director of the calibre of Karl Stevens, acclaimed songwriter Reb Fountain and iconic DJ Manuel Bundy and you have a unique and celebratory event. We will share the stage and shift the mood, reminding everybody what a special place NZ is. Have a sing, have a laugh, have a dance and a drop of the doings. See you there!"

Families can bring one child under 12 for free for a picnic style evening in the GA fields. Reserved seating is also available, and each patron will need to hold a full-priced ticket for this area.

Tickets go on sale next Tuesday.