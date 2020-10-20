Dominic West's wife Catherine Fitzgerald flees to Ireland amid Lily James affair scandal

Dominic West's wife Catherine FitzGerald has left him in the UK and fled to Ireland after his kiss scandal with Lily James. Photo / Getty Images

Dominic West's wife Catherine Fitzgerald has fled the country 'for a work trip' after her husband's Rome holiday with Lily James.

The 49-year-old reportedly flew to County Limerick in Ireland, and West confirmed to the Daily Mail that his wife was away "on business".

She has gone to stay with her mother Olga Fitzgerald at the family's ancestral home, called Glin Castle.

Lily James and married actor Dominic West were seen during a romantic getaway in Rome. Photo / Getty Images

While she hasn't been seen in the nearby village, a local source confirmed to the Daily Mail that she was "holed up" at the castle, attempting to escape the attention on her private life.

Earlier this week Lily James has pulled out of a scheduled appearance on a US talk show amid the Dominic West controversy.

The Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again star was pictured with West during a trip to Rome, sparking rumours of West's infidelity to his wife.

In a bizarre display of unity a day after the story broke, West and his wife Catherine Fitzgerald kissed for photographers outside their house and gave the media a note which read: "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together."

Photos published in British tabloid The Sun show James and West getting cosy at the Leonardo da Vinci airport as they headed back to the UK, and sources told Page Six they were also spotted making out.

An interview with West recently resurfaced, where The Affair actor discussed cheating. In the 2016 interview with the Evening Standard he implied women should be more understanding of affairs.

"I think women should be more indulgent of affairs. I really do. It's daft to kick someone out over a fling. Isn't it?"

"Everyone should turn a blind eye to men's behaviour between the ages of 40 and 50. Let it all blow over."