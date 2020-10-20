Robert Redford's son James Redford dead at 58 following liver cancer battle

James Redford, the son of acting legend Robert Redford, has died. Photo / Getty Images

James Redford – the son of acting legend Robert Redford – has died age 58 following a battle with liver cancer at his home in Marin County, California.

On Monday, his wife Kyle took to Twitter and posted a gallery of images of the filmmaker to commemorate his life.

Jamie died today. We’re heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed. As his wife of 32 yrs, I’m most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don’t know what we would’ve done w/o them over the past 2yrs. pic.twitter.com/ynDN2jSZ04 — kyle redford (@kyleredford) October 16, 2020

"Jamie died today. We're heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed," she wrote.

"As his wife of 32 yrs, I'm most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together. I don't know what we would've done w/o them over the past 2yrs."

James and Kyle share two children together, son and daughter Dylan and Lena, who both act.

Kyle later confirmed to The Salt Lake Tribune that her husband had died due to bile-duct cancer in his liver, which was discovered while waiting for a transplant last November.

In 1993, he received two liver transplants.

He later went on to found the James Redford Institute For Transplant Awareness – a non profit that aims to educate people about organ and tissue donation.

Later, he founded The Redford Centre with his father Robert, 84.

The centre's goal is to produce films and provide grants to filmmakers who focus on the environment and climate in hopes to find a solution for climate change.

The executive director for the charity, Jill Tidman also shared the sad news on Instagram.

"It is with profound sadness that we grieve the loss of James Redford, our Co-Founder, our inspiration and our friend.

"With Jamie came love and contagious joy. He approached everything he did with kindness and warmth, and an openness that spread itself easily among others.

"Jamie worked tirelessly to build a healthier world for us all, and particularly for those most in need of support. He always led with his enormous heart and was guided by his curiosity and creative spirit. He was a fierce protector of the natural world and believed that everyone deserved a healthy environment in which they could thrive and play."