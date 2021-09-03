What to watch with your dad on Father's Day on free-to-air and streaming

Treat your dad with top TV options, like Ted Lasso on Apple TV +. Photo / Apple

New Zealand may be in lockdown, but that doesn't mean you can't make this Father's Day a special one. Treat dad to a movie marathon or binge your favourite show with him to celebrate the day.

Whether dad is a streaming fan or prefers to stick to free-to-air television, here are some options of what to watch on the box.

If you don't have all the streaming options to satisfy your dad's interests, consider the gift of the subscription service of his choice.

Here are some options for dad, whether he loves cars, music, true crime, comedy, or sports.

For the sports fan

All Blacks game

For sports fans this is the obvious choice. The All Blacks kick off against the Wallabies in Perth. Settle in for kick-off on from 6pm on Sky Sport 1.

Check out coverage from NZH's sport team for top-tier analysis ahead of the match.

Ted Lasso

What do you get when a relentlessly optimistic American football coach gets recruited to coach an English Premier League team? Well, in Ted Lasso's case you get a heartwarming and hilarious show with a great mix of British and American humour.

This show will suit Dads who are also fans of The Office and Parks and Recreation - Ted Lasso is essentially Leslie Knope in a tracksuit.

Streaming now on Apple TV +.

The blockbuster dad

The Bourne Legacy

Dads who love a good action movie will be satisfied with Bourne Legacy. The fourth instalment in the action-thriller franchise follows operative Aaron Cross (Jeremy Renner), with high stakes and lots of nail-biting action sequences.

Screening on Sunday night on Three.

First Man

While this one screens on Saturday night, it's worth hitting record on this Neil Armstrong biopic starring Ryan Gosling as the famous astronaut. It's directed by Damien Chazelle (La La Land) and based on the 2005 book First Man: The Life of Neil A Armstrong by James R Hansen.

Screening 8.45pm on Three this Saturday.

The motorsport fan

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

For dads who like to live life in the fast lane, this Netflix series will have car fans invested in every minute.

The three-season docuseries follows the lives of Formula 1 drivers, managers, and team owners on and off the track. Expect to be invested immediately.

Ready to binge on Neflix.

The Grand Tour

The stars of this show need no introduction - Top Gear fans will be very familiar with dream-team of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May and Andy Wilman.

The first seasons of the show follows a similar to format to Top Gear, and will be an entertaining watch for the whole family on Father's Day.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

For the mystery lover

Only Murders In The Building

Stever Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short - the cast alone is enough of a reason to give this new show a watch.

The comedy-mystery series follows true-crime obsessives who accidentally find themselves entangled in a mystery of their own.

Streaming now on Disney Plus.

One Lane Bridge

Set against the stunning backdrop of Queenstown, One Lane Bridge is the perfect binge watch for dads who love a good murder investigation show.

The show displays the acting talents of some of New Zealand's biggest stars, including Joel Tobeck and Michelle Langstone.

Watch now on TVNZ OnDemand.

For the crime nerd

Line of Duty

If your Dad has been anywhere near quality British television in the past few years, he will have heard of this police procedural show.

But if your Dad hasn't watched this yet, prepare to settle in on the couch and get hooked. The critically acclaimed series keeps you guessing and engaged.

Five seasons streaming now on Netflix, season six streaming on TVNZ OnDemand.

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Elizabeth Holmes is back in the news - she's currently on trial for fraud. She was once a name that graced the covers of major magazines and Forbes lists for her entrepreneurship, but that's before it was discovered her company Theranos was discovered to be fooling her investors, employees, and followers.

The 2019 HBO documentary is an insightful look at the mind of Elizabeth Holmes, and how she went from Silicon Valley star to disgraced scammer.

Streaming now on Neon.

For the music lover

Six60: Till The Lights Go Out

Kiwi music lovers already know how joy Six60 bring to thousands of fans, and their documentary chronicles the rise of the band and reflects on their success.

Dads will appreciate the inside story of one of New Zealand's biggest bands.

Watch now on TVNZ OnDemand.

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever - A Love Letter to LA

This is the perfect watch for any Dads and daughters who share a love for music. Billie Eilish has become one of the world's biggest pop stars at only 19 years of age.

Her latest album is yet another confirmation of her incredible talents, and the live performances of her songs will spark high levels of praise for the star.

If an inside look at her rise is more of what you're after, the Apple TV + documentary is an equally excellent viewing choice.

Concert film streaming now on Disney Plus, documentary screening on Apple TV +.

The comedy fan

Mr Bean

Rowan Atkinson's character needs no introduction, and an episode of Mr Bean will undoubtedly be perfect watching on Father's Day evening.

Screening on TVNZ 2 at 7.30pm.

Urzila Carlson - Overqualified loser

Settle down for some laughs from one of New Zealand's brightest comedy talents.

Netflix is known for its endless range of stand-up comedy films, and Kiwi audiences already know and love Urzila Carlson. So for a barrel of laughs, her special will be a great choice to watch with dad.

Streaming now on Netflix.