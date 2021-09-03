Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco's shock split from second husband

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have split after three years of marriage. Photo / Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco has split from Karl Cook.

The "Big Bang Theory" alum and the 30-year-old equestrian have announced they are separating after three years of marriage, as their "current paths" have taken them "in opposite directions".

In a joint statement to People magazine, they said: "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.

"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Cuoco, 35, began dating Cook in 2016, a year before they got engaged on her birthday in November 2017.

The couple then tied the knot on June 30, 2018, in a ceremony at a horse stable near San Diego, California, with close friends and family in attendance.

In June this year, the couple celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary with sweet tributes on social media.

The "Flight Attendant" star wrote: "NY, June 30th, 2016 is the year we met. 2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I'm sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea…happy anniversary!!!"

And Cook had added: "I agree @kaleycuoco I am just as amazed it's been three years, feel like just a flash. I love you so much and I can't wait for a million more years!!"

Cuoco's marriage to Cook was her second after previously being married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.